The NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month gave front offices an up-close look at some of the nation’s top prospects, and after a recent shake-up at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft order, former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis remains a hot commodity.
When the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick to Carolina for wide receiver D.J. Moore and a plethora of picks, it became clear that the Panthers had their sights set on drafting their signal-caller of the future. With several teams in the hunt for quality quarterbacks, the position suddenly became much more valuable.
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are among the other passers projected near the top of the draft.
A popular landing spot for Levis in recent days has been to Las Vegas with the seventh overall pick, as the Raiders look to move on from quarterback Derek Carr.
“Boasting at the combine that he has a ‘cannon’ he intends to show off, the 6-4, 229-pounder sure seems like the picture of a Raiders quarterback,” wrote USA TODAY’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz. “It’s to be determined, however, whether the combination of that personality and playmaking skills are enough to win over coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, who haven’t tipped their hand on their plans for finding Derek Carr’s successor.”
In his two seasons at UK, Levis passed for 5,232 yards and 43 touchdowns but also threw 23 interceptions. Decision-making has been cited as an area for improvement, which has some analysts unsure of which team will actually pick him.
“Levis has the most uncertainty in terms of where he will land on draft weekend,” wrote The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who also has him going seventh to the Raiders. “He could be drafted top three or fall out of the top 10, and I don’t think either scenario would be shocking. There is no doubt that Josh McDaniels and the Raiders will be interested in Levis’ package of skills. Enough to draft him here? Time will tell.”
Not everyone is a fan of the former Penn State transfer, either, but the possibility is nonetheless intriguing.
“I’m lower than many on Will Levis’ game,” said the Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler. “The word ‘potential’ gets coaches fired, but falling into this situation under Josh McDaniels should allow Levis to succeed. Throwing to Davante Adams wouldn’t hurt, either.”
Analysts at CBS Sports have a higher opinion of Levis, with projections as high as No. 3 overall to the Indianapolis Colts following a hypothetical trade.
“We’ve heard from sources that the Colts are also going to be in the moving-up business, and there may now be an elevated sense of urgency given that the Panthers have already secured the No. 1 spot,” said CBS’s Ryan Wilson. “Levis spent a lot time at the combine explaining why the 2022 season went the way it did. In his defense, he was banged up, his offensive line had been decimated, he had a new offensive coordinator and he was working with young wide receivers. And Levis didn’t make excuses for any of this when we spoke with him in Indy. The physical tools are undeniable, but is he the next Josh Allen?”
CBS Sports’s Chris Trapasso even floated the idea of Levis going sixth to the Detroit Lions, whose GM Brad Holmes worked with UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen in Los Angeles.
No matter where he goes, Levis leads a group of former Wildcats looking to earn their place among the professional ranks, and their next chance to make an impression will be during the UK Pro Day on March 24 at the Nutter Indoor Field House in Lexington. The event, which will host scouts and player personnel from nearly NFL team, will be broadcast on the SEC Network and NFL Network.
Along with Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and cornerback Carrington Valentine — all three were invited to the combine, alongside offensive lineman Tashawn Manning — other UK participants will include safety Tyrell Ajian, punter Colin Goodfellow, linebacker Jacquez Jones, kicker Matt Ruffolo, cornerback Keidron Smith, and linebackers DeAndre Square and Jordan Wright.
In recent projections, Valentine is rated as highly as a fourth-round pick, while Rodriguez is expected to go anywhere in the fifth-to-seventh-round range.
The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
