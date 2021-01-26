The man found dead in a partially submerged vehicle Monday near Wildcat Way has been identified.
Donald R. White, 69, of Owensboro, was found dead in his vehicle shortly after noon Monday, after his vehicle was spotted overturned in a retention basin near Wildcat Way off Southtown Boulevard.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said Tuesday the cause of the one-vehicle accident is still under investigation. An accident reconstruction is taking place, but the process can be lengthy and take weeks, Boggess said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.