The Dust Bowl will start its 49th annual run Tuesday night at Kendall-Perkins Park and go through Saturday night, when championship games will be played.
There are five divisions with 22 teams and 264 players on teams signed up to participate. There will be a total of 34 games contested, and both courts at Kendall-Perkins will be utilized so two games at the same time can go on.
Dust Bowl president and tournament director Byron Owen said there will be 7-8 games a night on the courts. First games Tuesday are two 5-6 grade boys 3-on-3 matchups at 6:45 p.m. There are also games in the 7-8 grade, high school and men’s open divisions.
“We’ve talked about the popularity of 3-on-3,” Owen said. “This year we eliminated the 35-over division, and I wanted to bring back the 6-foot-under division, but we won’t be doing that this year. We’ve had a lot of teams in the 6-foot-under before.”
