The Apollo E-Gals meant business on Friday night, and the result was a resounding 53-31 conquest of three-time defending champion Owensboro Catholic in the girls’ 9th District Basketball Tournament title game at the Sportscenter.
The victory lifts Apollo to 13-6 and provides the program its first district championship since 2017.
“The kids are just really buying in at the defensive end of the floor, and that was a big key for us in this one,” E-Gals coach Natalie Payne said. “Again, it was that second and third effort, five players playing together and knowing their teammates had their backs.
“Offensively, the execution was very good. We were sharing the ball, getting the best shot we could get — we were just clicking out there.”
The game turned in an instant.
A 3-pointer by freshman guard Hailee Johnson pulled Catholic into a 7-all tie at 3:20, but Apollo responded by going on a torrid 16-0 blitz that carried three minutes into the second period — pushing the E-Gals in front 23-7.
Apollo led 29-13 at intermission.
“They were the team that wanted it, we weren’t,” Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson said. “(Apollo) played extremely well as a team.
“You can’t get down to them because if you do, they spread you and make you chase.”
Catholic pulled within 38-24 on a six-footer in the lane by Kinsley Goetz at 6:30 of the fourth quarter, but Apollo point guard Amaya Curry converted a conventional three-point play, Zoe Floyd scored on a power layup, and Curry scored on a drive to the basket to make it 45-24 at 5:20.
The Lady Aces (14-11) never drew closer than 17 thereafter.
“We’ve worked so hard for this,” said Curry, a junior who produced 13 points, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot. “We’ve been after this one for a long time and we got it by playing well together, being like a family.
“It feels so good to win this championship, and we’re not done yet.”
In addition to Curry’s impressive numbers, Apollo got 12 points and a game-best 10 rebounds from senior guard Amber Dunn, who missed much of the season with a severely sprained ankle. Senior guard Kassidy Daugherty added 10 points.
“Amaya was special tonight,” Payne said. “She controlled the tempo, got her teammates involved, and she finished strong at the basket — she was phenomenal.
“Amber also really played well for us in this one — she battled all night long.”
The E-Gals sizzled from the field, making 21-of-37 shots for 57%. Apollo was 8-of-12 from the foul line (67%), easily won the rebounding battle (27-19), and turned the ball over 12 times.
Johnson led cold-shooting Catholic with seven points. Teammate Ally Maggard secured five rebounds.
The Lady Aces were limited to 28% shooting from the floor (10-of-36), made 8-of-10 free throws (80%), and were victimized by 17 turnovers.
Both teams advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament, set to begin Wednesday at the Sportscenter.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC7-6-9-9 — 31
APOLLO14-15-12-16 — 53
Owensboro Catholic (31) — Johnson 7, Goetz 6, Le. Keelin 4, Head 3, Hayden 3, Conkright 3, Riney 2, La. Keelin 2, Maggard 1.
Apollo (53) — Curry 13, Dunn 12, Daugherty 10, Floyd 8, Beatty 5, Survant 3, Carter 2.
