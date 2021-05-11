The Apollo High School softball team pounded out 16 hits and scored seven runs in the seventh inning to capture a 13-0 victory against Hancock County on Monday at E-Gal Park.
Emmie Bullington and Abbie Gore each went 3-for-5 for Apollo (5-15), with Bullington driving in two runs and Gore scoring twice with two doubles.
The E-Gals also got two hits apiece from Morgan Julian (home run, two RBIs), Mallory Velotta (two runs, two RBIs), Macy Calhoun (two doubles, two RBIs), Morgan Frizzell (two runs) and K’Asia Palmer (two runs). Bullington earned the pitching win, striking out three batters while scattering two hits and walking one.
The Lady Hornets (13-10) were victimized by six errors.
APOLLO 010 050 7 — 13 16 2
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 3 6
WP-Bullington. LP-Roberts. 2B-Calhoun 2, Gore 2, Bullington, Palmer, Velotta (A). HR-Julian (A).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8, McLEAN COUNTY 3Jaycee Noffsinger went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Lady Mustangs in Calhoun.
Karissa Pendley clubbed a home run with two RBIs for the Lady Mustangs (9-7), and Sopha Wilkins went 3-for-5 with a double.
McLean County slipped to 3-10.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 102 005 0 — 8 10 4
McLEAN COUNTY 300 000 0 — 3 5 4
WP-Rose. LP-Galloway. 2B-Wilkins (Mu). 3B-Noffsinger (Mu). HR-Noffsinger 2, Pendley (Mu).
LATE SATURDAY OHS SPLITS PAIR
The Lady Devils rolled to a 16-1 win over Nelson County before falling 3-2 to host LaRue County in a pair of matchups at the Abe Lincoln Classic over the weekend in Hodgenville.
In the victory, Sophie Moorman went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs scored, a home run and a triple. Lindsay Gibson added three runs and three RBIs, and Addison Will went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs.
In the loss, Gibson finished 2-for-3, while Kaylyn Sowders added an RBI and Moorman and Emmi Connor each scored a run.
BASEBALL BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 3, HANCOCK COUNTY 2
Isaac Seeger went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two runs to lead the Fighting Tigers in Harned.
Cohl Proctor struck out 12 batters to earn the pitching win for Breck County (11-9).
Jake Frames clubbed a double with an RBI for the Hornets (8-9).
HANCOCK COUNTY 010 001 0 — 2 3 2
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 101 010 x — 3 6 0
WP-Proctor. LP-Payne. 2B-Frames (H), Seeger (B). HR-Seeger (B).
GIRLS’ TENNIS APOLLO 6, HENDERSON COUNTY 3
The E-Gals won at Moreland Park, getting singles victories from Anna Hyland, Kaelin Payne, Caitlyn Blandford, Maddie Wahl and Sophey Jennings.
Apollo’s doubles victors were Blandford-Lauren Clements.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 5, BOWLING GREEN 0
The Lady Aces swept competition behind singles wins from Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman and Elizabeth Hayden.
Doubles winners for Catholic were Olivia Hayden-Aisha Merchant and Emmy Moore-Sarah Kate Young.
BOYS’ TENNIS HENDERSON COUNTY 4, APOLLO 3
The Eagles fell in a tight match at Moreland Park despite a singles win from Stetson Osborne and doubles wins from Osborne-Luke Wilson and Evan Wilson-Nick Shannon.
BOWLING GREEN 5, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0
The Purples swept the Aces behind a No. 1 singles victory from Curtis Lin.
