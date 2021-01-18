An overnight fire in a Burlew Boulevard Apartment complex damaged several units and caused many others to be evacuated.
The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday at Keystone Apartments, 1101 Burlew Blvd.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said the fire is believed to have started in a ground floor apartment and spread upward.
People were able to evacuate the complex.
"We're very fortunate to not have fatalities" given that people were asleep at the time the fire broke out, Leonard said. "Everyone was accounted for."
Several pets were lost in the fire.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was extending into apartments on the second floor. Four units sustained direct fire damage, while other units were impacted by water and smoke, Leonard said.
The fire was a multi-alarm fire, bringing in several units. Leonard said firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and were on the scene until 8 a.m. One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury while fighting the fire, he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The occupants of the complex will be interviewed to see if they can provide clues about possible causes.
"We don't suspect foul play," Leonard said. When asked about smoke detectors, he said, some people reported hearing smoke alarms, while others did not.
Several people were displaced from their homes. The American Red Cross was called to assist people displaced by the fire. The Red Cross could not be reached for comment early Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.