One of the most wonderful things you’ll ever see if you’re a horse racing fan, or just somebody who loves the Kentucky Derby, is watching the horses train early in the morning at Churchill Downs.
Nowadays, training before sunrise is under what amounts to stadium lights ringing the track, which can enhance the effect. If a Derby Week is going on during a full moon, as this one is, if you can catch the sun rise and moon setting at the same time, be sure to have the cellphone camera handy.
It seems when you see a picture of the Downs from this time of year, on Thursday, Friday or Saturday, it looks like you couldn’t fit another person across the expanse of grandstands and sky boxes that dominate one side of the track.
Yet, you can find some wide open spaces in the days before the middle of the week, along the front stretch, in the hours between training time and the first race of the day.
A couple of younger guys came wandering up when I was in the grandstand earlier this week, during those rare times when Churchill Downs is empty except for workers scurrying about getting ready for the busiest week of the year.
‘Can we stay out here and watch the horses train?’ one of them asked.
Well, to watch them train, you have to get here early in the morning, like at 6 a.m. or earlier. Horses train, work out, stretch their legs, get a good sweat going, get bathed, get fed.
A lot of folks are just trying to find the button for the coffee maker at that time of day.
The people on the backside, at the barns, are for sure on their second Yeti full of coffee by that time.
For those training or connected with Derby hopefuls, they are trying to find the button for a little more speed, any kind of slight edge that might mean the difference in hitting the board, and being in the anonymous land of a ninth-place finisher in the race.
Owners who have a horse in the Derby for the first time can be as wide-eyed as little kids are when they see a big thoroughbred for the first time.
Count Stephanie Hronis as one of those in awe of the surroundings. She is a co-owner of Rock Your World.
“It’s pretty mind blowing,” Hronis told the media earlier this week. “And it hits, the reality hits, being here, showing up this morning, seeing him out on the track, to be at Churchill, and be a part of the history books, and have a really special horse, our heads are still spinning from it.
“There is just these waves of butterflies that hit.”
The later you move through Derby Week, usually the more star power you might see on the backstretch. You’ll have some entertainment folks, maybe an actor, star professional athlete or famous music maker of some variety.
It can get so crowded on the backstretch that you’re legitimately concerned that someone who’s not used to being around 1,000 pounds of moving, maybe skittish, horse power could get hurt.
There were plenty of folks around in the middle of the week, watching the horses train, especially when the Oaks and Derby entries took the track, mostly for a jog or some easy work.
Yet, most estimates had the early morning attendance this year at about half of what it usually is.
Yes, COVID-19 clearly had an impact, and is still having one, on Kentucky’s largest sporting event.
Last spring, the Derby was postponed and rescheduled for September. Attendance restrictions were much more stringent than they are now.
This Derby, the 147th, will be at about 30% capacity. Estimates range from 40-50,000 who will be at Churchill.
That’s not 150,000, but it’s also not 5,000.
Bob Baffert is used to having a lot of people, a lot of high-level sightseers, around his barn on the backstretch of Derby Week. It’s certainly a high energy time for top-level horsemen, and everybody it seems wants to say hello to a trainer who has won the Derby six times.
But the trainer for Medina Spirit knows this return to the actual Derby time is different. The delayed Derby in September didn’t seem like any Derby at all.
“It’s still not there yet,” Baffert said. “By next year, it will be good, but I can tell by the town, there’s no buzz.”
Doug O’Neill has won the Derby twice as a trainer, with I’ll Have Another in 2012 and Nyquist in 2016. He has been in the thick of a crowded barn area during Derby Week.
He is training Hot Rod Charlie for this Derby, which has an enthusiastic group of young owners along for the ride.
“It still seems to be pretty good energy,” O’Neill said. “Prior to the pandemic, it would be double the amount of people here in the mornings.”
The first couple of days of Kentucky Derby week are pretty normal, considering that by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Churchill Downs is usually a zoo, with tens of thousands of human beings roaming around the Downs.
The numbers won’t be nearly as overwhelming this year, but early mornings along the backstretch of Churchill Downs are still magical during Derby Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.