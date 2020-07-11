It seems like forever since anyone has talked about just normal stuff. In fact, I can hardly even remember what we did talk about before conversation was completely hijacked by words like pandemic and coronavirus and facemasks and swabs.
But the children … Oh, the sweet children.
I sang a sad “Rocky Mountain — Bye” as I cancelled my flight to Denver back in April, when I had planned to visit my son and go hiking and snowboarding in the Rockies. We have rescheduled for next April, but it is a bitter disappointment to have to wait that long. Let’s just say that I understand the depth of feeling in John Muir’s immortal words: “The mountains are calling, and I must go.”
I told my kids that my annual Easter egg hunt was cancelled. I figured they would all celebrate that announcement as they have been moaning and griping and complaining and rolling their eyes over this event for the past 20 years, but it turns out that was all a ruse. They have loved it all along. I know this because I was so sad at the idea of missing out on this family tradition that at the last minute, I came up with another idea: The egg hunt would go on, but safely.
I went outside early in the morning, looking rather like a plump, rumpled bunny in my flannel pajamas, and hoping the paperboy wouldn’t come by while I was out there. I carefully cleaned my collection of plastic eggs with sanitizing wipes and hid them all over the front yard.
Later in the day, my daughter and her family came over, and later still, my son and his family came over. The kids picked up eggs and we smiled at one another through the glass panel of my front door.
For the older kids, I had made a tic-tac-toe board with strips of tape, and placed some foam rubber X’s on the porch. We took turns — X O X O (somehow “X” won every time) — and whether the children realized it or not, those little rubber pieces were far more than a game to me. They represented the hugs and kisses that we could not share.
I’ve seen my grandkids a few times in more recent weeks, and even dared to hug my grandgirl after a couple of her baby teeth refused to come out and had to be pulled.
Then there came the day when my daughter had an appointment and her husband was unavailable. Could the kids come over for just a little while …?
I hesitated. Maybe I shouldn’t have, but I said “Yes.”
We played checkers and Old Maid, just like the good old days of not-so-long-ago, but I was careful to stay on the far side of the table while we played.
I showed Briley how to work a Suduko puzzle, pointing to the empty squares from what I hoped was a safe distance.
And I took Brody outside to show him the petunias I had planned, a lame effort to bring some color and perkiness to my sadly dilapidated and neglected flowerbed.
“These are petunias,” I told him. “That’s a fun word to say: Pe-TOOON-ya. Now you try.”
“P’toonya,” he chirped.
“Very good!” I beamed. “Now look over here. This is my hydrangea. You can call it a snowball bush. See how the flowers look like a pink snowball? This one is called Rose of Sharon. I don’t know who Sharon is, but see these buds? They will be flowers soon, and they will be pink. In the back yard is the crepe myrtle. Isn’t that a funny name? These flowers will be dark red. This is the bees’ and butterflies’ favorite flower.”
“I have a favowite fwower!” Brody broke in.
“Let me guess!” I said. “Is it a daisy? Rose? Pansy? Um, zinnia? Mum? Daffodil? Lily?”
He shook his head, beaming at me. I was running out of flowers.
Finally I said, “I give up; tell me what is your favorite flower.”
He smiled up at me. “Th’ one you bwo on and the fluffy stuff fwies away,” he said.
I laughed. “Dandelion! Oh Brody. Yes, the dandelion is a beautiful flower. I like to blow on them too.”
Their Mom pulled up just then and they got in her car and drove away.
I stood on my porch waving at them until they were out of sight … gone, like the delicate, magical, precious fluff of a dandelion dancing on the wind.
