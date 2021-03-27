The Daviess County Animal Shelter will be giving the Easter Bunny a helping hand again this year with its annual “Egg My Yard” fundraiser.
“Egg My Yard” invites area residents to have a batch of plastic Easter eggs filled with candies and other trinkets placed throughout their yard by shelter volunteers on Easter morning.
Ashley Thompson, director of animal control, said the money raised goes directly to caring for the animals at the shelter.
“It helps with donations for medical expenses for animals that need treatment,” Thompson said. “This is the fourth year that the volunteers have been doing this to raise money.”
“It goes directly toward the animals here for medical needs.”
The deadline to have a yard “egged” is Monday, which allows volunteers time to stuff all the eggs and come up with a game plan for Easter.
Cost is $30 for 35 eggs, $40 for 55 eggs or $50 for 75 eggs.
Jessica Smith said that while the fundraiser seems to have grown in popularity since its inception four years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic caused fewer people to opt to have their house “egged” last year.
“We are at 29 yards right now,” Smith said. “We usually have close to 40 yards.”
The fundraiser typically generates between $1,500 and $2,000 for the shelter located at 2620 Kentucky 81, Owensboro.
Smith said that a lot of grandparents call in and order the eggs to be placed at their grandchildren’s house, and there always seems to be returning customers.
“If somebody is going to egg their yard, they would call in and we would explain to them what kind of candy we have,” Smith said.
All the candy is individually wrapped, and allergies can be accommodated for, she said.
Volunteers begin placing the eggs around the yards around daybreak on Easter, and try to be finished with every order by 9:30 a.m.
To order an “Egg My Yard” experience or make a donation to the animal shelter, call the Daviess County Animal Control Department at 270-685-8275.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.