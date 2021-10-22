Leadership Kentucky, which bills itself as “one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership development programs in the United States,” is accepting applications for its Elevate Kentucky Class of 2022.
The program covers three sessions and offers professionals between the ages of 25 and 35 “in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the commonwealth.”
The program says that participants return to their companies “with increased skills, knowledge, perspective and a new statewide professional network.”
During each session, class members will hear from Kentucky leaders, learn about issues and opportunities facing the state and self-assess and gain insights about their personal leadership abilities, a news release said.
They will also attend panel discussions, participate in experiential learning opportunities and gain an increased regional and statewide perspective while visiting different regions in Kentucky.
Sessions will be held in Owensboro, central Kentucky and eastern Kentucky.
The program starts in April and ends in June.
Applications will be available online until Nov. 30, at leadershipky.org.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.