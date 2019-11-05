BREMEN — Elizabeth Ann Lacy, 78, of Bremen, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 1 a.m. at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Mrs. Lacy was born Jan. 4, 1941, in Montgomery, Ala. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Lacy.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon Lacy; sons Charles (Glenda) Lacy of Hawaii and Tom (Vicky) Lacy, of Hopkinsville; daughters Mary Ann (Cotton) Payton, Alice (Ricky) Davis, and Amanda (Paul) Rogers, all of Central City; grandchildren Alisha (Scott) Hardison, of Owensboro, Ashley (Brandon) Vincent, of Bowling Green, Josh (Renee) Rager of Minnesota, and Rachel (Brandon) Murphy, of Bowling Green; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters Charlene (Jeff) Bert of Prattville, Ala. and Vera Culver of Highland Homes, Ala.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Bill Bursztynski officiating. Burial in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.