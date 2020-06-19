Elsie Marie Blankenship Buchanan, 91, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
She was born Nov. 19, 1928, in Nebo to the late Fannie and Layton Blankenship. Elsie made many great friends throughout her 30-year career as a beautician.
She had a great sense of humor and understanding of life. She enjoyed her family and loved time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Elsie was a member of Madisonville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar J. Buchanan; her brothers, James Blankenship and Sydney Blankenship; and her sisters, Ruth Mitchell and Mary Grace Riddle.
Survivors include her son, Steve Buchanan, and wife Kim of Madisonville; her grandson, Luke Buchanan, and wife Trisha Buckalew of Madisonville; her granddaughter, Cassie Buchanan Childers, and husband Joe of Madisonville; her great-grandsons, Sean Buckalew, Adam Buchanan and Dean Buchanan; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held Sunday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, with her family giving her eulogy. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Elsie’s request would be to love your family, friends and neighbors, as she did hers.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.