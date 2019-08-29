The McLean County High School football team went on the road to Eminence High School on Aug. 24 and opened their 2019 season with a 51-22 loss to the Warriors. Andrew Munster led the Cougars in both offense and defense. He rushed for 83 yards from 11 carries and had 18 tackles as well as a sack on the night.
Peyton Caraway had 16 rushes for a total of 72 yards. Connor Baldwin had nine tackles and returned four kickoffs for over 100 total yards. Wesley Wells made six stops along with a sack and two other tackles for a loss. Morgyn Algood also had a sack in the game.
The Cougars put the first points on the board with a 34-yard pass from Landen Capps to Jaden Nelson in the end zone. Capps then ran in the conversion to put McLean up 8-0. Wells made a couple quick tackles before Eminence answered back with a scoring run, but a failed conversion attempt left the Cougars with the lead by two. The Warriors scored again but missed the conversion and the first quarter ended with McLean trailing 12-8.
Baldwin and Munster fought hard on defense with a couple of shoestring tackles in addition to several other stops, but Eminence found the end zone again with a third scoring play off a pass. Jon Tarrance prevented the conversion and McLean was down by ten. Munster moved the ball with several hard runs along with double-digit carries by Caraway, but the half ended with Eminence out front 18-8.
Capps returned the second half kickoff for nearly 30 yards and the Cougar offense marched into the red zone with carries by Munster and Caraway. An interception in the end zone gave possession back to the Warriors and the defense went to work. Munster was joined by James Haerle and Lucas Mauzy with some good stops before Baldwin had a touchdown-saving tackle. The Cougars had a successful goal line stand that set Eminence back with a sack by Algood, but the Warriors scored on the next play. Zach Clayton got his hands on the pigskin and made a 26-yard dash to cross the goal line, but the next kickoff was returned for a touchdown by Eminence and they ended the third quarter with a 31-14 advantage.
The Warriors scored three more times in the fourth quarter and the game went to a running clock. Baldwin took the next kickoff for a big 47-yard return to set the Cougars up inside Eminence territory. Clayton moved the chains twice with solid runs to bring the ball just outside the red zone. Mauzy carried the rock home with a 21-yard scoring play and finished off with a successful conversion to put eight more points on the board for McLean. Time ran out and the game ended 51-22 in favor of the Warriors.
When asked to comment on the opening game, head coach Zach Wagner said, "We did not come out and perform to our abilities. Kudos to Eminence for coming out fast and physical; they did a great job of getting their playmakers the ball."
The Cougars will be on the road to Ohio County this Friday, Aug. 30, for a game against the Eagles. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
