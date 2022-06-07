Empty Bowls’ application process for area soup kitchens and food pantries is underway and will run through July 31.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter was last year’s recipient of what was a $16,000 award — the largest by far in Empty Bowls’ 17-year history in Daviess County.
According to Empty Bowls’ website, “the goal of this grassroots movement is to raise money to assist organizations whose primary role is fighting hunger...”
Tina Taylor, Empty Bowls chairwoman, said the Pitino Shelter had applied every year but had never received anything until 2021.
“They’re a pretty large organization and traditionally our money has gone to some of the smaller organizations that work off of shoe-string budgets,” Taylor said. “… But the Pitino Shelter had lost some funds this previous year, and had started up a new food program.”
Some of those past recipients included Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church’s Sunday soup kitchen in 2018 for $8,532; Our Lady of Lourdes for its backpack program at Seven Hills Preschool in 2019 for $9,000; and Feed A Friend, at Independence Bank, in 2020 for $10,700.
And in recent years, Taylor said donations, sponsorships and the silent auction, which help raise the funds, have gone up annually.
Taylor attributed the consistent financial award increases to a couple of factors — more attention given toward homelessness within Daviess County and COVID-19.
“It seemed like the pandemic brought a lot of awareness to food insecurity and hunger in the community,” she said.
To apply for Empty Bowls’ award, agencies can go online at eboky.org/home/application.
Once the application process ends, the Empty Bowls board will vote on the applicants in August after they’re reviewed.
Taylor said the board does consider which organization has the most need in a particular year.
“We try to spread the money out among the different organizations as best we can,” Taylor said. “So we try to put some time in between the (award) recipients, but there are only so many soup kitchens and food pantries in town.”
The 2022 award will be given on Oct. 20 at the annual Empty Bowls event that will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sts. Joseph & Paul Parish Hall, 514 East 4th St.
Tickets will go on sale in the fall with a limited number available.
Attendees are able to fill bowls crafted by local artists with soups made by restaurants, chefs and churches.
And although last year’s $16,000 award was a significant jump from 2020, Taylor said the mindset is to always do better.
“We do have a goal,” Taylor said. “Ultimately, we hope to exceed the previous year — maybe get to $17,000 this year.”
{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}
