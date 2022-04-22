In the rich history of Kentucky Basketball, only one player has been named the unanimous national player of the year. His name is Oscar Tshiebwe and he is returning to Kentucky for his senior season.
“God has told me He is not done with me yet,” Tshiebwe said. “So, I decided, and He told me He wanted me to go back and just to work because He’s not done with me in this place yet. So, I’ll be back again, so I’ll be here next year for Kentucky. I’ll be in the blue in Kentucky next year again.”
Tshiebwe won all six major national player of the year honors for the 2021-22 season sweeping the Wooden Award, Naismith Player of the Year, Associated Press National Player of the Year, Oscar Robertson USBWA Player of the Year, NABC National Player of the Year, and Sporting News National Player of the Year in addition to being named the SEC Player of the Year and being a consensus first-team All-American.
Tshiebwe’s basketball journey hasn’t been an all that long one but surely has been eventful.
The Congo-born Tshiebwe did not begin playing basketball until he was 15 after playing soccer growing up but being encouraged to try hoops.
With a goal of pursuing a basketball career, Tshiebwe moved to the United States in November 2015. He attended Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia and transferred and graduated from Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where he became a superstar.
As a junior, Tshiebwe averaged 21.1 points per game and led Kennedy Catholic Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Class 1A title. During his senior season averaged 23.4 points, 18 rebounds, and five blocks per game, leading Kennedy Catholic to a 24-3 record and the PIAA Class 6A championship and earned Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
Tshiebwe received offers from several school’s including Kentucky, Kansas and Baylor. He eventually cut his list to UK, West Virginia, Baylor and Illinois and, on October 20, 2018, committed to the Mountaineers.
As a freshman in Morgantown, Tshiebwe showed flashes of greatness. He averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds in 31 games. He helped lead West Virginia to a 21-10 season that likely would’ve been good enough to make the NCAA tourney, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He earned Second Team All-Big 12 and was named to the Conference’s All-Newcomer Team.
Tshiebwe opted to return to Morgantown for his sophomore season but after just 10 games in which he averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds, he left the team citing personal reasons and later entered the transfer portal.
“I felt like I was not happy anymore and everything was not good,” Tshiebwe later said on his decision to leave West Virginia. “I was not laughing, I was not enjoying my time anymore.
I prayed about this situation a lot because I wanted God to help me. Most people thought that I was going to ruin my life but you can’t listen to what people say and only listen to what God is saying in your life.
“Sometimes you choose a place and you get there and it’s not working. It’s not like you don’t like the people, you don’t like the place. Like for me, I truly believe in God because God is making most of the decisions in my life because I pray for it and I listen to what God is telling me to do and I make my decision.”
The move did not sit well with West Virginia coach Bob Huggins who was caught off guard by the forward’s departure and later blasted Tshiebwe’s work ethic.
“We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things that were hard,” Huggins said of Tshiebwe.
In January of 2021, Tshiebwe officially reconnected with John Calipari and Kentucky, who he considered playing for out of high school and on January 10, he committed to the Wildcats and enrolled at UK.
He practiced with the team and watched throughout the final months of the Cats’ 9-16, 2020-21 season and prepared for his eventual breakout campaign.
He finished the year averaging 17.4 points, a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 assists and shot 60.6% from the field, ranking top 20 in the country.
Tshiebwe recorded 28 double-doubles setting a single-season program that was previously held by Dan Issel.
Even on a day deemed one of the worst in program history where the No. 2 seed Wildcats lost to No. 15 Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Tshiebwe did all he could to prevent the eventual upset.
He scored a game-high 30 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked two shots, but Kentucky fell short, losing 85-79 in overtime.
Weighing his options during the month following the loss, Tshiebwe considered the NBA Draft and assured he’d be able to profit off his Name, Image and Likeness to help support and bring his mother to the United States from the Congo.
Once everything fell into place and Tshiebwe learned he’d likely be a second round selection if he had declared for the NBA Draft, he made the decision on April 20 to return to school.
“I pray for it and I ask God what is good for me,” Tshiebwe said on “SportsCenter.” “I ask God, ‘I became national player of the year, but why is my name not in the first round?’ I always wanted to be a lottery pick, but I ask God, ‘Why I’m not there yet?’ So God has told me he’s not done with me yet. He told me he wants me to go back and just work, because he’s not done with me in this place. So I’ll be back again. I’ll be here next year for Kentucky. I’ll be in the blue for Kentucky again.”
