Almost 10% of Daviess County Public Schools English-learning students were considered proficient in English, based on the district’s ACCESS assessment test, according to district officials.
The students, who ranged between first and 10th grades, came from various schools across the district, Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, told DCPS Board of Education members Thursday during a virtual meeting.
“This is on par with what we have done in the past,” she said.
Teachers will be looking at the individual assessment results and working with students in the fall, she said.
“Several schools are making real progress, and we are pleased with all the staff that work with English-learners,” Francis said.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins asked how many teachers in the district are pursuing a certification to teach English-learners.
Francis said the district just added another seven teachers, and five more will finish up that certification this summer, and there will likely be another five to seven in the coming school year.
The district’s largest number of English-learners are at Burns Elementary School, and follow the Apollo High School feeder. Apollo also has a lot of EL students, and the school has endorsed several programs for those students, Francis said.
Apollo, as well as College View Middle School, continue to have a newcomer program for students who are coming into an English-speaking school for the first time. The program, and its tiered systems of support, has helped in the education of about 600 English language learners across the district since it began in 2016.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
