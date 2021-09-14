Ernestine Phillips, 97 of Madisonville, passed away Friday September 10, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville.
She was born October 7, 1923 in Deaver, Wyoming to the late Lloyd James Montgomery and Eva Mae Reed Montgomery. She was also preceded in death by her son, Eddie Hood; two sisters, Helen Scott and Alice Vandiver; a brother, James V. Montgomery and a grandson, Bryan Fuller.
Mrs. Phillips was a member of the First Christian Church of Madisonville.
She is survived by three daughters, Peggy Hood Ashby, of Madisonville, Sharon (Terry) Fuller, of Madisonville and Karen (Omer) Barnes, of Newburgh, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Lynette Hood, of Goose Creek, South Carolina; nine grandchildren, Tim Ashby, Lisa Stoltz, Lynn Barnes, Brandon Fuller, Krista Mills, Aaron Barnes, Edwin Hood, Darrell Hood and Alyssa Reddick; and 14 great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with the Rev. Kara Foster officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, Madisonville Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Barnes, Nick Ashby, Lynn Barnes, Evan Ashby, Brandon Fuller and Tim Ashby. Honorary pallbearer will be Dan Stoltz.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
