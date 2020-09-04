Mike Evans Sr. enjoyed hitting a hole-in-one so much on Tuesday at Panther Creek Golf Club, he hit another one on Wednesday at the same course.
After acing the 95-yard No. 11 hole with a pitching wedge on Tuesday, Evans aced the 101-yard No. 3 hole on Wednesday, also with a pitching wedge.
Witnessing Evans’ latest hole in one were Mark King, Bill Gilliam and Jerry Carter.
Also on Wednesday, Evans holed out on No. 5 for an eagle.
