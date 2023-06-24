Evelyn Kaye Nordhaus, infant daughter, passed away on June 20, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors include parents, Kyle Nordhaus and Brittny Helton; grandparents, Keneuk and Leslie Helton, Charles and Cathy Cobb, and Kirk Nordhaus.
A service was held graveside Friday at noon at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
Bandy Funeral Home was entrusted with her care.
