Less than three weeks remain in the 2021 regular season for high school baseball and softball teams, and now is the time to fine-tune the basic fundamentals of the game as postseason play looms ever closer.
For, it will be the teams that do all the so-called “little things” correctly that will inevitably advance in tournament play. And, truth be told, all the “little things” add up to one “big thing” in the postseason — advancement.
It’s a far different game today than when I played in the mid-1970s, with the advent of analytics, launch-angle swings, and the like, but I played on three baseball teams at Bowling Green High School that won 75 games from 1975-77, and each team was markedly different.
In my junior year, for instance, our team hit 33 home runs in 36 games, so we relied on the long ball quite a bit. At the same time, we had speed at the top of the lineup, in particular, and we utilized that speed to put runners in scoring position for our big boppers.
The following season, most of our power hitters had graduated — including the late Joe Roberts, who led the nation in RBIs one year at the University of Louisville — so we put far more emphasis on our returning speed; utilizing stolen bases, bunting, and the hit-and-run to manufacture most of our runs.
So, a lot of what any team does comes down to its personnel, and the best coaches understand how to package their team’s personnel in a way that will provide it the maximum opportunity for success.
Having stated all this, postseason play is a very different animal. There is more pressure involved, of course, because one bad outing can be a season-ender, even for the best of teams. This, then, is the time of year when executing the basic fundamentals of the game is essential.
In general, fewer runs are scored in the postseason, so the ability to produce situationally becomes critical. If, for instance, a player can’t get a bunt down in a game his or her team is winning 15-6 in the regular season, it’s no big deal. But if that bunt can’t be delivered in a 1-1 game in the seventh inning during the postseason, it can mean the difference between winning and losing, advancing or sacking up the bats for the final time.
It’s the same with defense and pitching.
Coaches rightly emphasize making the routine play with regularity, but in the postseason it may take a spectacular play to keep a season alive. That’s why I’ve always endorsed situational practice drills that force players to dive for the ball on the infield and lunge for the ball in the outfield. If a player proves he can make such a play in practice, he trots onto the field knowing he can make it in a game.
The key to all of this is repetition. The more reps one gets, the more confident the player becomes — at the plate, in the field, on the mound.
Which leads us to pitching, still the most essential component for a championship run. Without quality pitching, you just can’t get there. A team can be exceptional at the plate and in the field, but if it doesn’t have pitching depth — in both the starting rotation and bullpen — the odds are against being able to hoist the biggest of trophies at season’s end.
I’ve always been a proponent of pounding the strike zone and pitching to contact with regularity. This sounds simple, but in practice it is very difficult to do — both physically and psychologically.
One thing that will absolutely come back to haunt a team is bases on balls (walks), and that’s why pitchers must pound the zone and trust the defense behind them. A leadoff walk is the equivalent of a leadoff single, of course, and too many free passes can, and will, lead to disaster — again, even for the best of teams.
Ultimately, championships are most often won in baseball and softball by teams that are the most well-rounded. Sure, it takes talent, and plenty of it, but it also takes consisten execution in every facet of the game.
Being fundamentally sound is still the key to it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.