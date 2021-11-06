The Owensboro-Daviess County Ministerial Association, and the Owensboro Interfaith Center are hosting the 11th annual Faith Fest as a hybrid edition. It will include educational events and prayer services in several traditions. Some are in person, some via Zoom, and some are hybrids. Faith Fest will conclude with the 14th annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service hosted by the Owensboro Interfaith Center on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro.
Tours of Faith Homes• Sunday, 7 Nov, from 2-4 pm @ the Islamic Center of Owensboro, the Salvation Army, and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints
• A keynote presentation entitled, Dialogue: A View, Voice, and Vocation by Sr. Margaret Mary Funk, OSB on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. Sr. Meg is the author of “The Matters Series,” a former executive director of the Monastic Interreligious Dialogue Board, a presenter at the World Parliament of Religions (1993), and a participant in formal and informal interfaith dialogue at all levels. Her lecture will be offered via Zoom from Our Lady of Grace Benedictine Monastery in Beech Grove, IN.
• An Inspirational Concert will be offered at St. Stephen Cathedral as part of their continuing series, Arts at the Cathedral. The concert will be Friday, 19 Nov. @ 6:30 pm.
Two Faith in Action opportunities on Nov. 13• A pilgrimage to the SEEK Museum in Russellville sponsored by First Presbyterian Church
• A workshop of Bystander Training on Zoom sponsored by NonViolent Owensboro
Both events require registration. Details are at FaithFest.org and on the brochure.
Several new events will be offered• A labyrinth installation on the lawn @ Unity Fellowship
• A Buddhist meditation @ 1UU
• A documentary shown @ OCTC
• A workshop on Building Your Own Theology @ 1UU
• Hanging of the Greens Service @ St. John’s United Methodist Church
Complete details are available at www.Faith Fest.org
