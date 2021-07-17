Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland is hosting an online fundraising campaign July 19-23 to raise money for the BackPack program in each participating county.
The program helps food insecure children by providing bags of 12 to 14 easy-to-prepare or ready-to-eat food items discreetly placed in backpacks Fridays during the school year.
“Nearly one in five children in our service area face hunger,” Jamie Sizemore, FAKH executive director, said in a news release. “That’s why it’s so important to support the BackPack Program, which provides food for these kids to hold them over on the weekend when they aren’t receiving breakfast and lunch at school.”
The fundraiser is all online, based on social media promotion and utilizing the food drive program, said Jaime Thomas, director of communication and marketing.
Each coordinator from the 34 participating FAKH counties promotes and manages their own county fundraising efforts, she said.
The Grayson County Alliance is promoting the fundraising site locally.
“Historically GCA has supported 300-400 students each school year with BackPack Food, and, even with all the challenges of 2020, we were able to provide this vital assistance to 303 children in Grayson County,” GCA Executive Director Debbie Childress said in a statement issued Wednesday.
Lincoln Flores, age 4, will serve as GCA’s special spokesperson to help bring awareness to the issue of childhood hunger in the community.
The fundraiser begins at 8 a.m. Monday and lasts until 5 p.m. Friday.
FAKH also is hosting a Greatest Needs fundraiser, and donations will go to the county most in need. Kroger’s Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation will match each donation, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000 for that week.
Jack Henry & Associates have provided $1,500 to be used as prize money for the top five counties that raise the most funds, the county with the highest number of unique donors and the most creative county, a press release stated.
“This is a new approach for us and we’re hoping to see a lot of participation across the board,” Thomas said. “For the children on the BackPack Program, this bag of food means they have something to eat over the weekend when they aren’t eating food at school.”
Sizemore said that donations make a difference in a child’s life.
“You’ll not only be filling their bellies, but also their minds because it’s so hard to learn on an empty stomach,” she said in a release.
Links to participating county fundraisers can be found at feedingamericaky.fenly.org/drives/.
“GCA is working hard to leverage the benefits of the matching funds and prize money during this special week,” Childress said. “If you already support the GCA BackPack Food Program, consider a one time extra gift through this online event and encourage others to give too.”
