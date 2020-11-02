In 2020, there hasn’t been much you could depend on.
With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout the nation, it wreaked havoc on everyone’s plans for the year.
The NBA managed to pull off its Orlando-based “bubble” concept without a hitch, finishing up the end of the regular season and the playoffs, but that wasn’t a viable model for other sports to adopt — especially high schools and colleges.
However, remembering what the outlook for fall sports looked like just a few months ago, most schools have done a commendable job in putting their student-athletes on the field and keeping them safe in the process.
Of course, there have been hiccups along the way — the McLean County High School football team hasn’t been able to play its last three games, for example, and others have had to cancel games as well — but that was to be expected. After all, you’d rather have teams show an abundance of caution instead of rushing into games before it’s safe to do so.
It’s always unfortunate when games get canceled. Players want to play, coaches want to coach and fans want to cheer.
With the landscape of 2020, though, sometimes it’s just not possible. And the most frustrating part, obviously, is that a lot of times it’s out of anyone’s control.
But schools are doing their best to keep that from happening.
Before heading into Rash Stadium for Friday night’s Owensboro High School football game — the first contest of the season in which OHS allowed more than just players’ families to attend — everyone was required to fill out a contact tracing sheet and take a temperature reading. During the game, everyone had to wear a face mask and stay socially distanced as much as possible.
It may not even seem like a lot, but those small steps go a long way in limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Similar things are happening throughout Owensboro and across the state, too.
Are these things inconveniences sometimes? Sure, but it’s better than the alternative. It’s important to remember that just a few months ago, we had no idea if there was going to be any sports at all. If that’s all I have to do to help ensure things can be more normal — this year is as far from “normal” as it gets — then of course, I’ll do it.
Safety is the main concern, but being able to do normal things like playing football or watching a game is also important strictly from a mental health standpoint.
That’s why the KHSAA deserves some credit through all this, as well.
The governing body for sports in the commonwealth listened to concerns throughout the summer, when everything was still in question. They heard what the overwhelming majority wanted to do — play, of course — and made adjustments to ensure that could happen.
Now, as the end of the fall sports season nears, the past couple months have been about as routine as anyone could’ve hoped for.
None of it would’ve been possible without complete buy-in, either.
The KHSAA was willing to give schools the opportunity to show they could conduct usual activities safely, and those schools have responded by following protocols to keep people safe. Individual results vary, especially since some counties across Kentucky are being affected differently by the pandemic, but as a whole, the return to sports has been a complete success.
Again, back in March and April — when the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments were canceled and the spring sports slate was wiped out — the outlook was cloudy, at best. Nobody knew what would happen.
Schools have proven they can handle what’s been expected of them, and we’ve all benefited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.