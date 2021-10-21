The Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s Fall Tour of Homes returns this weekend for the 11th year.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Richard Stallings, executive officer of the association, said six houses are featured this year — five by Jagoe Homes and one by Homes by Mattingly Construction Management.
There were 13 last year, but he said it’s hard to compare years because there are always different things going on each year.
This year, there has been a shortage of building supplies for much of the year.
And Stallings said, “People are anxious to move in as soon as their house is ready. There were some homes that we thought would be in the tour, but the owners have already moved in. It’s really all about availability.”
The Parade of Homes in June is spread over two weekends.
But the Fall Tour is this weekend only.
Stallings said there is never a charge to visit the homes and talk to the developers.
“We just want people to get a feel of what they need or want,” he said.
Despite the supply side shortages, this has been a great year for builders, Stallings said.
The first nine months have seen more houses built here than have been built in all 12 months of many of recent years, he said.
Stallings said the crowds aren’t usually as big in the fall as they are in the summer for the Parade of Homes.
“But the fall tour usually sees more people who are in the market for a new home,” he said.
This weekend’s event gives potential home buyers a chance to see what’s being built these days, Stallings said.
If people see a home they like, he said, “the builder can build you one just like it.”
After being dormant for a decade, the Fall Tour was revived by the Home Builders in 2011.
There were 27 homes on display that year.
Stallings said Jagoe Homes is showing homes in four neighborhoods — Bluegrass Commons on Barron Drive, Deer Valley on U.S. 231, 4200 on Old Hartford Road and Brookfield on Daniels Lane.
Homes by Mattingly Construction Management, he said, has a “beautiful custom-built home” on the river at 331 Pantle Pointe off Kentucky 144 at Pleasant Valley Road.
These are the homes on display:
1. 2399 Watson Circle, Bluegrass Commons
Jagoe Homes
2. 2517 Krauss Court, Bluegrass Commons
Jagoe Homes
3. 2250 Deer Valley Boulevard, Deer Valley
Jagoe Homes
4. 1724 Celebration Circle , 4200
Jagoe Homes
5. 3832 Brookfield Drive, Brookfield
6. 331 Pantle Pointe
Homes by Mattingly Construction Management
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
