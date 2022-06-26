With Independence Day right around the corner, local fireworks stands in the community tells people to “buy local” and support fellow residents.
Laurie Drake is the owner of Marvina’s Fireworks on Kentucky Highway 54. Her shop is open all year long, but she said her busiest season is leading up to the July 4 holiday.
“There’s always a mad rush at the end (of the season),” Drake said. “I’ve been busy getting all this ready.”
She sells Class D fireworks, which is one level below the type of fireworks a person can see at the July 4 celebration down by the river, and everything from aerials to sparklers, she said.
Marvina’s Fireworks is one of the few fireworks shops open in Owensboro, so in the off season she sells a lot of fireworks for things like gender reveals, weddings and birthday parties.
For Drake getting into the fireworks business was a family affair. Her father, Marvin, owned a fireworks shop that Drake worked in. That is where her love of fireworks and the business began, she opened up her own shop in Ohio County before coming to where her shop is now. In fact, that is where she got the name ‘Marvina.’
“My boyfriend at the time always told me I was like my father,” Drake said. “My father would joke ‘oh, I should have named you Marvina’. So that’s where the name comes from.”
She is not alone with the family ties to fireworks.
Roger Chilton is the owner of MAD Fireworks also along Highway 54. He works there with his wife, son and others.
For him, it is truly a whole family endeavor.
“Personally for me, I love fireworks and it was something me and my family could do together,” Chilton said. “And we’re always able to donate some money to a local charity.”
This is his family’s tenth year of hosting a fireworks stand.
Unlike Marvina’s fireworks, they are only open for roughly a month before July 4. They opened on June 17 and will pack up the shop the day following Independence Day.
They get their fireworks from a supplier in Nashville, Tennessee, and sell everything from sparklers to big fireworks that provide a good show.
“We sell everything from the small stuff all the way up to adult fireworks,” Chilton said. “(Business) started fairly slow but it’s beginning to pick up now. We’ve built up a really nice clientele base, so I got customers who come back every year.”
One important thing Chilton said they get to do every year through fireworks sales is that he is able to donate a portion of the sales toward a local charity he chooses. This year he is donating to My Sister’s Keeper that just recently started in Owensboro.
“Anybody who wants to kill two birds with one stone can buy fireworks and help women and families,” Chilton said.
Both Drake and Chilton said that fireworks are something they really enjoy doing, and the people they get to interact with are wonderful.
“Quality fireworks are what people appreciate,” Chilton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.