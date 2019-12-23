FSA's Farm Storage Facility Loan (FSFL) program provides low-interest financing to producers to build or upgrade storage facilities and to purchase portable (new or used) structures, equipment and storage and handling trucks.
The low-interest funds can be used to build or upgrade permanent facilities to store commodities. Eligible commodities include corn, grain sorghum, rice, soybeans, oats, peanuts, wheat, barley, minor oilseeds harvested as whole grain, pulse crops (lentils, chickpeas and dry peas), hay, honey, renewable biomass, fruits, nuts and vegetables for cold storage facilities, floriculture, hops, maple sap, rye, milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, meat and poultry (unprocessed), eggs, and aquaculture (excluding systems that maintain live animals through uptake and discharge of water). Qualified facilities include grain bins, hay barns and cold storage facilities for eligible commodities.
Loans under $100,000 can be secured by a promissory note/security agreement and loans over $100,000 require real estate security.
Producers do not need to demonstrate the lack of commercial credit availability to apply. The loans are designed to assist a diverse range of farming operations, including small and mid-sized businesses, new farmers, operations supplying local food and farmers markets, non-traditional farm products, and underserved producers.
To learn more about the FSA Farm Storage Facility Loan, visit www.fsa.usda.gov/pricesupport or contact our office at 270-684-9286 ext. 109
Specialty Crop Reporting Deadlines
The deadline to report 2020 Honey to the Daviess County Farm Service Agency is Jan. 2, 2020. Honey reports involve certifying the location and number of hives. Crop reports are required for farmers wanting to participate in potential disaster programs.
Jan. 15 is the deadline to report Peaches and Canola.
Foreign Persons Must Report U.S. Agricultural Land Holdings
Foreign persons with an interest in agricultural lands in the United States that they are required to report their holdings and any transactions to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.
Any foreign person who acquires, transfers or holds any interest, other than a security interest, including leaseholds of 10 years or more, in agricultural land in the United States is required by law to report the transaction no later than 90 days after the date of the transaction.
Foreign investors must file Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA) reports with the FSA county office that maintains reports for the county where the land is located.
Failure to file a report, filing a late report or filing an inaccurate report can result in a penalty with fines up to 25% of the fair market value of the agricultural land. For AFIDA purposes, agricultural land is defined as any land used for farming, ranching or timber production, if the tracts total 10 acres or more.
Disclosure reports are also required when there are changes in land use. For example, reports are required when land-use changes from nonagricultural to agricultural or from agricultural to nonagricultural. Foreign investors must also file a report when there is a change in the status of ownership such as the owner changes from foreign to non-foreign, from non-foreign to foreign or from foreign to foreign.
Data gained from these disclosures is used to prepare an annual report to the President and Congress concerning the effect of such holdings upon family farms and rural communities in the United States.
For more information regarding AFIDA and FSA programs, contact the Daviess County FSA office at 270-684-9286 ext. 2 or visit the USDA website at http://www.usda.gov.
Owensboro USDA Service Center Closed Dec. 25 for Christmas
The Owensboro USDA Service Center will be closed Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas Holiday.
