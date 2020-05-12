Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market will return on Saturday with noticeable changes to comply with the state’s COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Under the agriculture exemption, the farmers market could’ve gone ahead with its normal late April opening but the farmers market board decided to postpone until this weekend to allow more planning time.
Jim Gilles, farmers market board president, said vendors will again be set up from 8 a.m. to noon at the market’s Parrish and Triplett streets site, but they won’t be under the pavilion.
“All the vendors will be outside with tents,” Gilles said. “…That way everybody can space out enough for vendors and customers.”
Out of the approximately 40 vendors who’ve signed up for the season, about 15 are expected for opening day. Photos of the vendors who show up will be placed on the farmers market’s Facebook page that morning.
Gilles said more vendors will be there once the garden vegetables are ready. But those with greenhouse produce or other food items such as jellies, honey and salsa will likely be among the early vendors.
He added that the state policy dictates that only “essential” products can be sold.
“Unless it’s an essential like soaps or face masks … a lot of those craft vendors won’t be there at this time.”
In the past, the habit of customers touching, holding and smelling produce was part of the shopping experience.
Gilles said people will be asked to refrain from physically handling the fruits, vegetables and any other item as a precaution.
“We’re encouraging customers to shop with their eyes and not with their hands,” said Gilles, adding that neither customers nor vendors will be required to wear masks.
And when it comes to payment, Gilles said debit or credit cards will be preferred over cash.
“We have a lot of vendors who take credit cards but we also have a lot who do not,” Gilles said. “For those that do not, the market has a credit card machine and then we give the vendor (reimbursement) tokens.”
There will also be a separate entrance and exit for the public as well as 6-feet-spacing marks for customers standing in lines.
Becky Luckett, farmers market manager, said she will be in charge of ensuring all of the social distancing rules are followed.
“We put a fence around the perimeter of the market,” Luckett said. “So we want people to use the one front entrance. …And I will have help to monitor and make sure that people go in the entrance, loop around the market and go out the exit.”
In June, the market will expand days beyond Saturday, adding Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays will include mornings from 8 a.m. to noon and evenings from 4 to 7 p.m.
Gilles said this will likely be “trial and error” while the COVID-19 restrictions are in place.
“We just ask for everybody’s patience and understanding as we figure this out,” Gilles said. “Just try to remain as calm and as a cool as possible. We’re trying to do everything we can to follow all of the directions we’ve been given to be safe for both the vendors and the customers.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
