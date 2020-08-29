Bob Farmer arrived at First Baptist Church in Owensboro 36 years ago, and there are some compelling reasons why he’s never left.
Currently, the church’s minister of administration and senior adults, Farmer fell in love with FBC and the community very early in his tenure, and the passion has never waned.
“I think we have a very generous church, and in times like this, with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are very generous,” Farmer said. “We have a huge benevolence ministry, and I think its a very important ministry for First Baptist Church — we have a desire to help others.
“I also believe it’s the nature and culture of this community to go help people, and I think the people who want to help do so with the idea of wanting nothing in return. It’s sincere, it’s from the heart, and that makes this a loving and generous community.”
A 1973 graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Farmer, 64, stayed close to home and earned an undergraduate degree in recreation and park administration from Eastern Kentucky University in 1978.
“In the very beginning, I was going to work at a city parks and recreation department,” Farmer recalled, “but I had several friends at Eastern who were going into the ministry. My home church, Central Baptist in Winchester, built a recreation building and their minister of activities asked me if I wanted to intern there, so I did one summer while still at EKU.
“That experience solidified my calling to the ministry, as well as the area of ministry I was going into.”
After graduating from EKU, Farmer served as minister of youth and recreation for 3 1/2 years at First Baptist Church Somerset before enrolling in Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, where he remained from 1981-84.
Next stop: FBC Owensboro, as minister of activities.
“The church was in the process of building the Christian Life Center at the time,” Farmer said. “Dr. David Nelson was the pastor, and he, along with Clarence Nemitz and Grover Waller, became such wonderful mentors of mine.
“First Baptist Church has a history of long-tenured staff members and that happens because of the people in the church. It’s always been a giving, vision-driven, loving, thoughtful congregation that wants to help others.
“Looking back, I didn’t know if I’d be here that long, but now I’m one of those long-tenured ministers just like those who mentored me here in the ’80s.”
Through the years, Farmer’s interaction with FBC has grown exponentially. He and his wife of nearly 36 years, Kathryn, who sings in the church choir, have become an essential part of the fabric of FBC.
“I spent 23 years as minister of activities, and over time I built strong relationships with so many people, parents and kids,” Farmer said. “I still have a connection to three generations of people. I had a lot of wonderful volunteeer support through those years, and the friendships have been lasting.”
In 2007, Farmer began to transition into his current position.
“When Paul Strahan came in as our pastor, I made the transition, and I love doing what I’m doing,” said Farmer, who is also a board member for the Help Office of Owensboro, as well as Owensboro Health. “I have no desire to be the pastor of a church. That’s not my skills or my calling.
“God has used me in ways He wants me to be used in. I’ve always wanted to be in the center of God’s will for my life — and that’s always a great place to be.”
