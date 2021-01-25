The FBI arrested an area man in Owensboro on Monday on charges stemming from the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
According to the FBI, Jordan T. Revlett is charged with unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Revlett is in federal custody and is set to appear in federal court today.
This story will be updated.
