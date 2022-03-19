All five Owensboro-area counties had unemployment rates lower in January than they did a year earlier.
But all were up from December.
Woodford County had the state’s lowest rate at 2.9%.
Magoffin again had the highest at 13.6%.
Daviess County saw a rate of 3.9%, up from 3% in December but down from 5% in January 2021.
The report shows that 1,000 more people entered the labor force here between December and January — from 45,225 to 46,293.
Hancock saw a rate of 4.1% in January, up from 3.1% in December but down from 5% a year earlier.
McLean was at 4.8% in January, up from 3.2% in December but down from 4.9% a year before.
Muhlenberg had a rate of 6.4% in January, up from 5% in December but down from 7.3% in January 2021.
And Ohio was at 5.5% in January, up from 4.1% in December but down from 6.4% a year earlier.
• Limestone Bank opened its new branch in Gateway Commons this week.
The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for noon on Wednesday.
John T. Taylor, president and chief executive officer, said in a news release, “We have a long-standing commitment to supporting and investing in the communities we serve, and this was a logical next step for us in Owensboro.
• Remember Kmart?
It’s about to be nothing but a memory.
There are four stores left now, reports this week said, but one in New Jersey will close on April 17.
Both of our Kmarts closed in 2017.
• Essential Smoke Shop in Audubon Plaza shopping center is having its grand opening from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.
• You already know that prices are rising on just about everything.
But a new Numerator’s Inflation Insights Price Pulse study says everyday goods, including groceries, were up 11.5% in February over a year ago and 18.2% over two years ago.
• Lensa, a job-search company, recently rated states from those with the highest paying jobs to the lowest.
Kentucky, the report said, was the sixth-lowest with an average income of $47,339 a year.
Sounds pretty good for around here.
