Ten Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph are celebrating jubilees of religious profession this summer. The Ursuline Sisters’ Motherhouse is at Maple Mount, about 12 miles west of Owensboro.
80 Years
Sister Marie Julie Fecher is celebrating 80 years. A native of Dayton, Ohio, she ministered as a music instructor for almost 50 years in Kentucky. For 18 of those years (1976-94), she was a member of the music faculty at Brescia College (now University) in Owensboro and gave numerous private music lessons. She has been involved in prison ministry for a number of years. Sister Marie Julie lives at the Motherhouse and is a member of the Powerhouse of Prayer.
70 YearsSister Eva Marie Boone is celebrating 70 years. She was among the teachers who opened Immaculate School in Owensboro (1954-57) and was a teacher and principal at St. Elizabeth School, Curdsville (1958-64). She served in internal ministry at Maple Mount as a receptionist at the Retreat Center (1999-2006), as a quilter for the Quilt Club (1999-2017) and as the community’s Peace and Justice coordinator (2006-13). Sister Eva, a native of Howardstown, served as a teacher, principal and pastoral minister elsewhere in Kentucky, Nebraska, Missouri and Indiana. Today, she lives at Maple Mount, where she is a member of the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Sister Ruth Gehres is celebrating 70 years. A native of Evansville, Indiana, Sister Ruth taught and led the choir at Sts. Joseph and Paul School (1958-62), then was an English professor at Brescia College (now University) from 1967-86, while also serving as alumni director (1979-81). She taught English (1984-85) at the Gymnasium der Ursulinen in Straubing, Germany. She was president of Brescia from 1986-95. She was director of communications for the Ursuline Sisters (2000-2002) then associate director (2002-2007). From 2007-13, she was an assistant and website manager at Casa Ursulina, the Ursuline ministry in Chillán, Chile. She continues to serve as a liaison with Casa Ursulina. Today, she is an English tutor for Vietnamese sisters living at Maple Mount, continues to serve as a proofreader and occasional writer for Ursuline publications and offers transportation to the Ursuline Sisters.
Sister Michael Ann Monaghan, a native of Central City, is celebrating 70 years. She was among the first teachers at Immaculate School (1954-63) and also taught at St. Joseph and Paul School (1966-72), both in Owensboro. She was a receptionist at the Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center from 2003-05. She has also ministered as a teacher and principal at schools in Missouri and New Mexico. From 2009-12, she served in family ministry in Central City. Since 2012, she has volunteered in the Finance office at Maple Mount.
60 Years
Sister Sara Marie Gomez is celebrating 60 years as an Ursuline Sister. She taught at Mary Carrico School, Knottsville, in 1983, and in Owensboro at Cathedral School (1984-89) and St. Angela Merici School (1989-90). She also taught elsewhere in Kentucky. A native of Gobernador, N.M., Sister Sara Marie served 36 years in parish and teaching ministry in New Mexico. Today, she lives at the Motherhouse and is a member of the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Sister Michele Morek is celebrating 60 years as an Ursuline Sister. A native of New Mexico, she served at Brescia College/University for 34 years, serving as a biology professor (1971-80, 1986-2004), academic dean and vice president of academic affairs (1980-86) and director of career services/grants coordinator (2011). She was elected to her community’s leadership council for eight years (1992-2000), then was elected congregational leader (2004-2010). From 2011-16, she served as coalition coordinator of UNANIMA International in New York City, a nongovernmental organization associated with the United Nations. Since 2017, she has served as the North American Sister Liaison for the Global Sisters Report, in Kansas City, Mo.
Sister Rose Jean Powers is celebrating 60 years as an Ursuline Sister. A native of Cloverport, Sister Rose Jean ministered for 43 years at Brescia College/University in Owensboro. She was a history instructor (1968-84 and 1989-92), supervised the residence halls (1971-84), was campus minister (1989-97), director of residential life (1993-2008), chapel sacristan (1992-2016) and assistant in the Brescia Bookstore (2008-16). She also taught in Nebraska. She served at the Motherhouse as local superior (1984-89), director of local community life (2016-18), and since 2018, chapel sacristan, information receptionist and as a member of the Liturgy committee. Since 2019 she has also served as the Gift Shop manager.
Sister Sheila Anne Smith, a native of New Mexico, is celebrating 60 years as an Ursuline Sister. From 1976-79, she served in health care at the Motherhouse in Maple Mount, and returned in 2014 as assistant to the archivist. She taught school in Kentucky, Nebraska, New Mexico and Arizona. Her ministry of teaching, retreat work, parish ministry and tutoring in New Mexico and Arizona lasted from 1979-2014. Today, she lives at the Motherhouse in Maple Mount and crotchets filter socks for the Water With Blessings ministry.
Sister Katherine Gertrude Stein, a native of St. Louis, is celebrating 60 years. She taught at two Owensboro schools, Immaculate (1966-68) and Precious Blood (1975-76), and at Trinity High School in Whitesville (1980-81). She also taught in other Kentucky schools as well as in Missouri and Nebraska. She provided transportation at the Motherhouse intermittently for 22 years. She was an English as a second language tutor for Migrant/Immigrant Shelter and Support in Owensboro from 2004 until her retirement in 2006. Today, she lives at the Motherhouse and is a member of the Powerhouse of Prayer.
40 YearsSister Sharon Sullivan is celebrating 40 years as an Ursuline Sister. She was born in Austin, Texas, raised in Houston, but her family moved to Owensboro when she was 13. Most of her ministry has been in Daviess County. She served at Brescia College/University as director of residential life (1984-87) and professor of education and special education (1987-90, 1993-2009, 2017-present). From 1990-93, she was missioned to study and teach at Purdue University. She returned to Brescia and became chairwoman of the Social and Behavioral Studies Division (1999-2004), chairwoman of the School of Education (2004-2007) and coordinator of special education (1999-2007, 2017-present). She was academic dean and vice president for Academic Affairs (2007-2010). From 2010-16, Sister Sharon served as the congregational leader for the Ursuline Sisters. Today, she continues to serve in special education at Brescia.
Jubilarian congratulations may be sent to Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Founded in 1874 at Maple Mount in Daviess County, the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph currently minister throughout Kentucky and in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Chile, South America. Visit them online at ursulinesmsj.org.
\
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.