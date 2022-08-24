The 35th anniversary class of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts ended its second session on July 30, with 13 local students participating.
The program doubled in size from the previous year because of supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education. This year’s class saw more than 500 students.
The tuition-free program took place during two consecutive three-week sessions from June 12 and July 2 and July 10 through July 30. Both sessions were held at the University of Kentucky.
During the program, student-artists from 71 counties were immersed in a schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures. Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: architecture and design; creative writing; dance; drama; film and photography; instrumental music; musical theatre; visual art; and vocal music.
Graduates from Daviess County include:
• Ava Phelps — Owensboro Catholic High School — Creative writing
• Ava Wiggins — Owensboro High School — Instrumental music
• Ella Fogle — Daviess County High School — Drama
• Elle Brey — Owensboro Catholic High School — Architecture and design
• Emma Stephens — Daviess County High School — Instrumental music
• Jenna McCarty — Owensboro Catholic High School — Dance
• Lillie Self-Miller — Apollo High School — Drama
• Micah Sagar — Daviess County High School — Architecture and design
• Nathaniel Trogden — Daviess County High School — Musical theatre
• Scarlet Head — Owensboro High School — Instrumental music
• SutHting Pauhkum — Owensboro High School — Instrumental music
• Ty Nally — Daviess County High School — Creative writing
• Zakkary Moseley — Daviess County High School — Musical theatre
