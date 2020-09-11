13th annual Voices of Elmwood slated for first week of October

Kathy Olson couldn’t imagine not having a Voices of Elmwood this year because of the pandemic, so she and other organizers have developed a plan to host the iconic storytelling event in a way that is safe for all involved.
The event will take place this year on Oct. 1-3 at Elmwood Cemetery.
More than 75 volunteers help to create the evenings that take place at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery that are meant to honor and highlight key figures in Owensboro and Daviess County history. In the past, individuals who have their biographies read are buried in the cemetery, but in recent years the event has featured the stories of people from the community who have interesting or important backstories.
Voices of Elmwood was founded by the Owensboro Museum of Science and History in collaboration with the Daviess County Public Library.
Olson, the museum’s executive director, said this year’s Voices of Elmwood will re-tell some of the stories that were written and performed for past Voices. Also, because the event can only be held three nights to limited audiences, Voices will also be filmed and available for viewing from homes.
No matter what, however, the show will go on, Olson said.
“There was no way that we could not have Voices of Elmwood,” she said. “For several months I worried about how we would be able to do it until Leslie McCarty came up with the idea of having video performances.”
This year’s stories will feature:
• William and Mildred Lucas, portrayed by Grey Hurt and Debbie Reynolds. William Lucas was a jailer who was killed in 1884 while trying to protect a notable inmate. His wife, Mildred Lucas, went on to finish out his term after his death.
• Uncle George Allen, portrayed by Tan Mayhall, was a stagecoach driver and a flatboat worker who lived and died in the area in the late 1905.
• Judith Jackson, portrayed by Londun Randolph, is the wife of Charles Jackson, a Union soldier who died after the war. The Jacksons were enslaved in the Masonville area. Charles Jackson saved money for his family that he kept in a tin can inside of a tree. Judith Jackson later used that money to purchase a farm for her and her family.
• Susan Taylor, portrayed by Ali Calhoon, was a volunteer for the Red Cross during the 1918 flu pandemic. Taylor tells the story of her friend and fellow volunteer Clemmie Wolf.
• Colonel Fred Woods, portrayed by Kevin Brown, was a lion tamer on a circus that came through town in 1901. He got sick and died while in Daviess County, and his funeral procession featured his fellow circus mates and circus animals.
• Fannie May Poole Hay, portrayed by Lore North, was a typical 19th-century woman who was making a trip with a friend from Evansville to Owensboro when their riverboat capsized due to a tornado in 1884.
• A.J. Courtney, portrayed by Obbie Todd, owned a store and tavern at the corner of 18th and Breckenridge streets, which was then referred to as Huntersville. Courtney was the self-appointed mayor of Huntersville in the 1870s.
• GR Hancock, portrayed by Joe Berry, was a young man who raced cars in the 1920s and 1930s until he had a race that didn’t go very well for him.
• Private Kyle and Aunt Sally, portrayed by Will Jones and Brittney Brown, were two individuals who didn’t know one another in life, but who are buried next to one another. Aunt Sally was enslaved by one of the branches of the Hawes family. She was a nurse who cared for children and was beloved by the family. She was buried with the family in their plot. Private Kyle was a Confederate soldier captured by the Union Army who died in captivity as a POW. Army members left his body on the wharf in Owensboro as they were going through, and members of the Hawes family donated one of their family plots for Private Kyle to be buried.
• Katherine Rudy, portrayed by Terri Crowe, ran the Rudy Coal Mines with her husband. She was a businesswoman who was also an active suffragist in Daviess County.
• The Sisters of Maple Mount, portrayed by Emily Malone, Ali Peacock, Michelle Trenda, Ava Wiggins and Alisa Hamilton, tells the story of the first five Ursuline nuns that came into Daviess County to help out at Maple Mount in the 1870s.
• Phillip Thompson, portrayed by Justin Miller, was a hot-headed lawyer in town in the early 1800s who liked to partake in duels.
• David and Melvina Morton, portrayed by Ethan Lyvers and Grae Greer, were a couple that owned and ran the Sulfur Springs Hotel in Ohio County. The story that will be told is about a hunting club from Owensboro that visited the hotel.
The in-person tent performances will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 1, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2, and 6 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
The in-person tent performances will be socially distanced, and seating will be limited. The actors will also be socially distanced, so they will have sound amplification in order for everyone to hear them properly.
The performances are scheduled to last about 90 minutes and are not recommended for children under 12. Patrons should arrive at least 15 minutes early and are also required to wear masks.
Those wanting to support the museum, but are unable to come to the physical performance, will have the opportunity to watch from their own homes. A ticket must be purchased, at which point a link and a password will be sent to the patron on either Oct. 2 or 3.
Tickets for both the in-person and virtual screening at $20 per person. They will go on sale Sept. 16 at the OMSH. Group sales of 10 or more will receive a 10% discount.
Those interested in purchasing tickets can call the OMSH at 270-687-2732, or visit the museum from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday, and from 1:30 — 4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more about the event email bjcraig@owensboromuseum.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
