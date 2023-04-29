Four natives of Daviess County are among 14 Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph who are celebrating jubilees of religious profession in 2023. Two sisters are celebrating 80 years. The Ursuline Sisters’ Motherhouse is at Maple Mount, about 12 miles west of Owensboro.
80 Years
Sister Naomi Aull, a native of Knottsville, is celebrating 80 years. Formerly Sister Mary Benigna, Sister Naomi was among the first sisters to teach at Blessed Mother School, Owensboro (1948-52). She was a teacher for 32 years in schools in Kentucky, New Mexico, Nebraska and Missouri. She served in outreach ministry to the poor in Louisville. After she retired to Mount Saint Joseph, she became a volunteer caregiver for the Ursulines in Saint Joseph Villa. She is retired and active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Sister Marie Bosco Wathen, a native of the Marion County town of St. Joseph, is celebrating 80 years. She was involved in educational ministry in Kentucky and Missouri for 59 years. She taught at Immaculate School, Owensboro (1966-70). At Brescia College (now University), she was a professor of education from 1974-1997 and institutional research assistant from 1997-2005. Also, during that time, she was co-director of the Ursuline Associate program for seven years. She became a resident of Saint Joseph Villa at the Motherhouse in 2012, where she visited and helped the Sisters until 2017. She is retired and active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
75 years
Sister Clarita Browning is celebrating her 75th year of religious life. She is a native of Calvary. A teacher for 39 years, Sister Clarita taught in Owensboro at Sts. Joseph and Paul School (1950-51), Immaculate School (1965-66) and as a professor of education at Brescia College (1967-89). She also taught elsewhere in Kentucky. She was associate director of the Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center at Maple Mount (1989-90). She was a pastoral associate and director of religious education at Immaculate Parish, Owensboro (1990-96), St. Mary of the Woods Parish, Whitesville (1996-2000) and St. John the Baptist Parish, Fordsville (2000-2002). From 2002-2009, she was co-director of pastoral care at Saint Joseph Villa, at the Mount Saint Joseph Motherhouse. She is retired at the Motherhouse and active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Sister Louis Marie “Luisa” Bickett is celebrating 75 years of religious life. A native of Roseville, her family moved to Daviess County when she was 5. She was an educator for 24 years in New Mexico, Chile and Kentucky, including principal at St. Elizabeth School in Curdsville (1965). She was a pastoral minister in Chillán, Chile (1975-83). She served in pastoral outreach at Holy Redeemer Church in Beaver Dam (1984-87) and in outreach to mostly Hispanic populations in the Horse Branch area (1987-2013). From 2013-19 she was a quilter for the Ursuline Sisters Quilt Club. She is retired at the Motherhouse and is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Sister Grace Swift is celebrating her 75th year of religious life. A native of Bartlesville, Okla., she was an Ursuline Sister of Paola, Kan., prior to the merger with Mount Saint Joseph in 2008. She was an elementary and high school teacher in Kansas and Oklahoma from 1949-65. She served as a history professor at Loyola University in New Orleans from 1966-98. She was elected to the Ursuline Council (1998-2002) and served at the Paola motherhouse until 2009, when she moved to Maple Mount. She served as a master gardener at the Motherhouse until 2019. She is retired and active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
70 Years
Sister Margaret Ann Aull, a native of St. Lawrence, is celebrating 70 years. She served in Daviess County as a teacher at Immaculate School (1968-71), religion teacher at Owensboro Catholic High School (1978-81, 1982-86) and principal of St. Pius Tenth School (1971-74), St. Peter of Alcantara School (1976-78) and Precious Blood School (1981-82). She was pastoral associate at St. Stephen Cathedral (1986-96) and assistant superior for the Ursuline Sisters (1996-2000). From 2010-22, she served as coordinator of pastoral care at Immaculate Parish in Owensboro. She retired in 2022, but continues to volunteer in pastoral care at Immaculate.
Sister Catherine Therese Barber, a native of Springfield, is celebrating 70 years. She was a teacher at Immaculate School, Owensboro (1965-67) and elsewhere in Kentucky. She served in health care and pastoral care at the Ursuline Motherhouse (1977-86), as a patient representative at Mercy Hospital and Owensboro Mercy Health System (1987-97) and as a receptionist at Brescia University (1999-2002). Her Motherhouse ministries include serving on the archives staff (1997-98), in hospitality at the Conference and Retreat Center (1998-99), as information receptionist (2002-04), chapel sacristan (2004-08) and assistant in Mission Advancement (2008-14). She is retired at the Motherhouse and is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Sister Paul Marie Greenwell, a native of New Haven, is celebrating 70 years. She was the administrative assistant at St. William and St. Lawrence parishes, Knottsville (1991-2006). She was the secretary at the Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (1986-89) and at St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Sorgho (1990-91). She served elsewhere in Kentucky and in St. Louis. At the Motherhouse, she offered transportation to the sisters (2006-07) and served as an assistant to the archivist (2008-16). She is retired at the Motherhouse and is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Sister Mary Gerald Payne, a native of Knottsville, is celebrating 70 years. She was a teacher at Mary Carrico Memorial School, Knottsville, and worked in the faith formation program (1997-2000). She served in the after-school program at Holy Angels in Sorgho (2000-02). She also served elsewhere in Kentucky, New Mexico and Missouri. At the Motherhouse, she offered transportation to the sisters (2003-16) and served as a craft maker (2003-19). She is retired at the Motherhouse and is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Sister Mary Agnes VonderHaar, a native of Vine Grove, is celebrating 70 years. She was principal of St. Alphonsus School, St. Joseph (1960-64), a teacher at Trinity High School, Whitesville (1969-75) and assistant superior and director of retirement for the Ursuline Sisters (1988-96). She served elsewhere in Kentucky. She was the Motherhouse daily annalist from 2017-21. She is retired at the Motherhouse and is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
60 Years
Sister Kathleen Dueber, a native of Shawnee Mission, Kan., is celebrating 60 years. She was an Ursuline Sister of Paola, Kan., prior to the merger of that community with Mount Saint Joseph in 2008. Sister Kathleen ministered in Kansas as an educator and in internal ministry, as well as serving on elected leadership. At Maple Mount, she was elected to the Leadership Council (2010-16) and served in transportation for the sisters (2009-18, 2019-20), including three years as transportation coordinator. She is retired at the Motherhouse and is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Sister Patricia Rhoten, a native of Palmyra, Neb., is celebrating 60 years. She was the principal and taught at St. Pius Tenth School, Owensboro, (1974-79) and was vice principal of Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Maple Mount (1979-80). She was assistant to the president of Brescia College (1993-96). She taught elsewhere in Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska and Louisiana. At the Motherhouse, she served as Local Community Life Coordinator (1999-2005), assistant to the archivist (2010-17) and library coordinator (2017-19). Sister Pat is now retired and active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Sister Mary Celine Weidenbenner, a native of Glennonville, Mo., is celebrating 60 years. She was a teacher at St. Peter of Alcantara School, Stanley (1967-71); principal of St. Alphonsus School, St. Joseph (1976-85); and a day care worker at Precious Blood Day Care, Owensboro (2006-07). She also taught elsewhere in Kentucky. Since 2007, she has been a teacher at Mary Carrico Memorial School, Knottsville.
50 years
Sister Jacinta Powers, a native of Curdsville, is celebrating 50 years. She taught at Mount Saint Joseph Academy (1977-79) and Mary Carrico School, Knottsville (1983). She also taught in Lebanon, Ky., and in Nebraska, and provided parish ministry in Chile. After attaining her nursing degree, she served at Mount Saint Joseph as co-director of health care (1986-88), health care administrator (2003-04), as a nurse (2018-19) and director of nursing (2021-23). In Owensboro, she was a dialysis nurse at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital/Owensboro Medical Health System (1990-2000), directed the AmeriCorps and Bridge to Health programs for the Diocese of Owensboro (2004-08) and served as a nurse at the Green River District Health Department (2017-18, 2021). She also served as a nurse in Louisville (1988-90). She was an elected member of her community’s Leadership Council from 1996-2004. She taught and provided health care in Jamaica (2008-09), Tennessee (2009-16) at the U.S.-Mexico border (2020) and in Chinle, Ariz. (2021). She is currently discerning her next ministry.
Jubilarian congratulations may be sent to Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Founded at Maple Mount in Daviess County, Ky., in 1874, the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph currently minister throughout Kentucky and in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Chile, South America. Visit us online at ursulinesmsj.org.
