I typically begin my end of year narrative reflecting on local events and occurrences; this year all I need to write is 2020.
COVID-19 had a major effect on agriculture as a whole, while local weather was a wild card in terms of temperature and precipitation.
The winter of 2019/2020 was warm and dry. 2019 ended with yields below expectations, prices below profitability, and a burley tobacco market that left many growers far below their break-even profit margin. Mild to warm temperatures with little precipitation in December and January resembled the similar 2011/2012 winter that led to a severe drought in 2012.
Above normal temperatures continued in February and soils dried. Most of the month was very nice weather and people were out and about with activities such as finishing grain deliveries, spraying, and tillage.
By March, spring had arrived. With extended periods of warm sunshine and dry fields, anhydrous ammonia, herbicide, and fertilizer applications were underway across the county preparing fields to plant.
The state shutdown and national recession certainly erased optimism as the economy ground to a halt. There was a substantial federal subsidy paid for employee payroll and price support for livestock and remaining 2019 grain inventory.
The weather was gorgeous going into April. Daytime temperatures climbed into the eighties during the first two weeks, further drying soil and bringing the planters out.
Thousands of acres of corn and soybeans were planted with reports of corn emergence after only seven days. Then the fear came true; April changed from June-like temperatures to hard freeze events occurring on the 20th and 21st. All knew the result could be bad, but most emerged corn and soybean fields overcame the injury to continue growth when warmer weather returned.
May was rainy and cool with another hard freeze on the 10th. Emergence was drastically slowed for recently planted fields as soil temperatures dropped, keeping growth below ground for as long as four weeks. For most, planting was stopped for two to three weeks.
Corn that was up and growing needed herbicide, but the risk of injury from application to stressed corn was a cost to consider. Weather in the latter half of May did straighten up, allowing a massive amount of work to occur in a short period of time.
Corn, soybean, and tobacco planting finished for most by the first days of June. Hay baling and pasture management was the next task. Crop spraying and fertilizer application were ongoing.
Soil moisture dried out, with larger corn exhibiting signs of leaf rolling later in the month. The dry spell ended on June 28, when up to seven inches of rain was reported across the county closing roads, flash-flooding Owensboro, and inundating low-lying fields.
By July, hundreds of acres of tobacco and thousands of corn and soybean acres were severely affected by the rain. The moisture was well-timed for the early-planted cornfields that were starting to tassel and silk.
After the flooding and crop loss, fields dried and most were planted to soybeans late in the month. Frequent and substantial rain continued. The corn crop appeared to have promising yield potential, leading to aerial fungicide application on thousands of acres.
August arrived with below normal temperatures. The month included tobacco care, soybean fungicide, and continued rain. The corn and soybean crops were finishing in cooler temperatures and plenty of soil moisture returned enthusiasm to farms across the area.
In addition to crop potential, receipts from the August CPH45 cattle sale indicated profitable margins had returned to beef cattle.
By September, everyone was anticipating good yields in early-planted crops, despite surviving two frosts, two dry weeks, and excessive water. Harvest began the third week for most as grain moisture held on. Several thousand acres of early-planted beans were harvested as corn slowly dried.
October was beautiful the first two weeks, following a warm, dry September. Rain during the third week was the first measurable precipitation since late August. Combines were only stopped for a day before harvest restarted with additional scattered rain interrupting activity for some. Clear skies and unseasonably warm air continued through the first half of November, allowing most to finish harvest and clean machinery for winter storage.
Looking ahead to 2021, vaccine distribution will increase, China commodity import volumes will recover, and fuel consumption will reflect increased travel. As consumer-trend lifestyles return, worldwide demand for food, fuel, and fiber will increase keeping agriculture in a profitable pattern.
