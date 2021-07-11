2021 marks the fourth year of dicamba herbicide use in post-emergence soybean application.
The opportunity to use this herbicide provides control for glyphosate-resistant waterhemp, marestail, and palmer amaranth but does carry a risk of spray particle drift or vapor movement into nearby sensitive areas and crops.
Unfortunately, many cases of dicamba injury to sensitive crops have developed over the past couple of weeks.
So why are there more cases of dicamba injury this year? There were several documented cases in 2018, the first year of availability.
There were more tobacco acres, a lack of product use experience, and a majority of non-dicamba tolerant acres of soybeans increasing the percentage of susceptible land area.
Reported injury cases declined in 2019 and 2020 as applicator experience increased, dicamba-resistant soybean acres increased, and the use of dicamba near sensitive crops was avoided for the option to use glufosinate in fields resistant to glyphosate, dicamba, and glufosinate.
The difference in 2021 is somewhat of a reflection of 2018 in that Enlist traited soybeans have captured nearly a third of soybean acres.
The fields resistant to glyphosate, glufosinate, and 2,4-D are susceptible to dicamba, bringing the percentage of non-dicamba soybean acres back to levels unseen since 2018.
People who apply dicamba are knowledgeable on the product as applicator recertification is required each year. In a limited number of cases this summer, the adjacent field injury has been associated with the possibility of wind-associated drift.
In a majority of cases, the injury appears related to delayed off-target movement of volatilization into a temperature inversion that allowed dicamba vapor to waft from the application site across sensitive fields and non-crop areas.
In these injury environments, the dicamba application was implemented in accordance with the product label requirements but environmental effects triggered movement following an extended period after the application.
Research has proven it takes 2-3 weeks for symptoms to appear following exposure.
So what now? As required by law for all pesticides, I strongly encourage everyone to make sure entries for all 2021 pesticide applications for all crops are recorded.
These are to be retained for three years. Applicators of dicamba are required to receive additional training each year and are aware of the additional records required for those specific products. Get your records caught up.
Next, I expect injury in addition to what has been found will continue to appear over the next couple of weeks as the cutoff to apply dicamba products was June 30.
Communication is key. Open discussion is the best policy in situations where evidence indicates how a crop injury occurred. In those situations, I anticipate parties involved will be able to determine a solution to offset the loss.
Cases where the source of injury cannot be identified are much more unfortunate.
The unaffected yield potential of affected soybeans will never be known. Based on experience we know soybeans that have encountered dicamba vapor will continue to grow, abnormally, and produce seed.
Final yields can be surprisingly good or very disappointing. In most cases, the decision will be to not replant with anticipation that the yield risk of planting this late is greater than allowing affected fields to continue their growth.
In the cases of tobacco, marketing is the issue. Like soybeans, tobacco will continue to grow abnormally and produce leaves. Like soybeans, the yield outcome could be good or very disappointing.
Unlike soybeans, tobacco contracted for sale to Altria or RJR has specific terminology in the purchase agreement that tobacco with known off-label pesticide exposure is considered unusable and unmarketable.
This is a tough situation and economic cost in our community. In many cases, I anticipate financial restitution will be made but the outcome will likely be disappointing in cases where the source of injury cannot be determined.
One option is to involve the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the organization with the specific responsibility to investigate cases of pesticide damages.
The process begins with completing a simple online Pesticide Complaint Form found at https://www.kyagr.com/consumer/agricultural-branch.html. A call will soon occur from an investigator who will travel to the property and collect as much evidence as possible to compile a report to provide to the affected party.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
