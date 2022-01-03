Winter in Kentucky shifts farm-level activities from production to preparation.
Taking the time to read, evaluate data, and attend informative sessions specific to your farm enterprises are critical steps to success.
The following is a list of upcoming local and regional events coordinated by the Cooperative Extension Service or the commodity associations. Make plans to attend those that are of interest to you. Always call the Extension Office at 270-685-8480 for more information.
The Kentucky Intensive Soybean Management Workshop will be held on Jan. 12 at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green. Registration/lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. with the workshop to follow.
Visit www.kysoy.org for more information and to register. Kevin Mathews will share his experiences with high yields, no-till conservation practices, and subsurface drip irrigation.
The Kentucky Commodity Conference will be held on Jan. 13 at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green. Registration closes on Jan. 6. Visit http://www.kycommodityconference.org/ to register and for more information.
The Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association Convention is set for Jan. 13 — 14 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. Visit https://kycattle.org/convention.html for more information.
The Rural Life Celebration will be on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center. Open to the public, this program is held as a tribute to leaders who serve our community and county-wide fellowship opportunity.
The 48th Annual Ag Expo will be held in person again at the Owensboro Convention Center on Jan. 26. Three of the breakout sessions will qualify for private pesticide applicator training and certification. Visit https://daviess.ca.uky.edu/2022agexpo for more information.
There will be three Private Pesticide Applicator Training and Certification classes at the Daviess County Extension Office; Jan. 27 at 6 p.m., Jan. 28 at 9 a.m., and Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. If you need to check the expiration date of your current certification, call us at 270-685-8480.
A Pasture Management with High Feed and Fertilizer Cost Meeting will be held on Feb. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Daviess County Extension Office. A meal will be provided. Pre-registration is required by calling 270-685-8480. Dr. Chris Teutsch, University of Kentucky Extension Associate Professor and Forage Specialist, will discuss how to prepare your pasture fields to yield optimum production this summer.
Agriculture Focus at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Rooster Booster Breakfast at the Owensboro Convention Center will be on Feb. 3 at 7:30 a.m. This event will be co-sponsored by the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service and Daviess County Farm Bureau. Visit https://chamber.owensboro.com/ for registration information. Brian Lacefield, Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy, will discuss how millions of dollars of master settlement funds have been invested to increase marketing opportunities and net farm income for Daviess County farms.
The Daviess County Extension Office will host the 2022 Sprayer School on Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Topics will include calibration, nozzles, tank mixing, and weather. This training will qualify for private pesticide applicator training and certification.
Lunch will be provided. Call 270-685-8480 to register. This program should be on the calendar of your farm’s sprayer operator. Weeds are increasingly difficult to kill, drift injury to nearby fields is a real problem, and herbicide products are in short supply. This program will help you prepare for effective herbicide weed control this year.
Tobacco Production Update and GAP training will be on Feb. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Daviess County Extension Office. A meal will be provided. Registration is required by calling 270-685-8480. KOAP has listed the cost of GAP participation as an eligible expense in CAIP this year.
The 56th National Farm Machinery Show will be Feb. 16-19 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. More information and registration are available at https://farmmachinery
The February CPH-60 Sale at Kentuckiana Livestock Market is scheduled for Feb. 17. Information, including health certification papers, can be found on our website at https://daviess.ca.uky.edu/cph60sale.
The annual Farm City Breakfast, presented by Daviess County Farm Bureau and Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, will be Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 a.m. Ticket information will be available soon at https://chamber.owensboro.com/.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
