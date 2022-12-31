2022 began with historic net farm revenues from 2021 and with the expectation of reduced input supply availability, increased production expense, and anticipation of a dry summer as 10 years had passed since the last drought.

Weather conditions were typical for January, one light snow in the first week, mild temperatures most of the month, and a sharp cool down in the last week and the first week of February.

Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.