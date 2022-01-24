Jayme Wilcox, a junior at Apollo High School, had never raised a beef cow before last year.
But Wilcox, who doesn’t live on a farm, took the challenge as part of the Daviess County 4-H Club’s feeder calf program that introduces members as young as 8 years old to cattle production.
“I wanted to take on the responsibility of taking care of a calf because I have a love and a passion for animals,” said Wilcox who’s a member of 4-H and Apollo’s FFA program.
Prior to taking on a 400-pound weaned calf and raising it to a market weight of 750 pounds, she also had to find a way to purchase it.
Through a partnership with the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, youth can borrow the money through a low-interest loan program without any co-signing from parents.
The loan is usually around $1,000, with the balance paid off once the calf is sold at the livestock market.
Wilcox said she was anxious about the loan because she understood the responsibility that went along with it.
“That was my first time taking on a loan,” she said. “…At first, I was a little nervous, because I had never really been around cattle in my life.”
Daniel Hayden, Daviess County cattle producer, oversees the 4-H feeder calf program, which is entering its 22nd year.
Hayden said the program is designed to give youth hands-on experience with cattle, regardless of their background.
“It gives kids the opportunity to have exposure to live cattle production — real world scenarios,” Hayden said.
Hayden said the FSA’s loan program is an important part of the life skills that will be useful to the youth into adulthood. And it pays for more than just the purchase of the calf.
“It also pays for the feed — the hay and the minerals,” Hayden said. “It’s all estimated in the loan. …We’ve had participants that don’t have any access to land or barns … and are very successful in this program.”
Wilcox lives on an acre of land and built a shelter that extended from her family garage that kept the calf out of the weather.
However, Wilcox said she also spent time with the calf outdoors, which includes halter breaking — a process of getting animals comfortable with a halter and teaching them to respond to cues.
“I also took cattle panels and made an area … that was in the weather so I could walk with him and halter break him,” she said. “…I loved building that bond and being able to see him grow. …Overall, I loved it. It was just a really great experience.”
Although Wilcox said she doesn’t plan on raising cattle in the future, her time in the feeder calf program did inspire her to consider a profession that would have her caring for animals.
“After that experience, I now want to become a vet,” she said. “And I would like to do large and small animals. But I’m kind of leaning toward large animals because I just love cattle and horses.”
Along with raising the calf to market weight, youth who participate in the feeder calf program are also required to keep a record book, detailing every ounce of feed consumed to the amount of time spent with the calf.
Hayden said there is a competition element to the feeder calf program, which largely revolves around the record keeping.
“There are age-division awards, and the biggest contributor to winning an award is your record book,” Hayden said. “The next biggest contributor is halter breaking your calf and showing them at the Daviess County Fair.”
Hayden said the program will kick off April 9, which is when the calves are chosen and distributed. It ends in August with the sale of the calf at the Kentuckiana Livestock Market.
Prior to the kick-off date, there will be an informative meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Daviess County Extension Office about this year’s feeder calf program.
The registration deadline is Feb. 28.
Hayden said there will be multiple meetings throughout the process and that he makes himself available to the youth while they’re raising the calf.
“We’re trying to recruit more, and it’s open enrollment for anyone who’s in 4-H or FFA,” Hayden said. “…During those meetings, we provide instructional information from safe feeding to halter breaking so that our participants aren’t going into this blind. We’re there to teach them, and the whole point of it is for them to learn about cattle, the cattle industry and how everything works.”
Anyone seeking more information can contact Hayden at 270-570-2815 or Stacey Potts, Daviess County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, via email at stacey.potts@uky.edu.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
