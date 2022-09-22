The following is a list of McLean County 4-H State winning projects at the Kentucky State Fair:
Zach Albin’s items6018 Crops Project
Class: 600 Alfalfa Hay, 1/2 Bale, Blue Ribbon, Reserve Champion
Emily Baggett’s items
6029 4-H Arts & Crafts
Class: 727B Senior Acrylic Painting, White Ribbon
Class: 731B Senior Self Portrait Club, Red Ribbon
Class: 748B Senior Color Pencil, Red Ribbon
Zoey Fain’s items
6029 4-H Arts & Crafts
Class: 731A Junior Self Portrait, White Ribbon
Brianna Hawley’s items
6029 4-H Arts & Crafts
Class: 727A Junior Acrylic, White Ribbon
Reid Kessinger’s items
6029 4-H Arts & Crafts
Class: 729A Junior Abstract, Green Ribbon
Jalee Pinkston’s items
6029 4-H Arts & Crafts
Class: 729B Senior, Blue Ribbon
Class: 745B Senior Contour Drawing, Red Ribbon
Class: 747B Senior Circular Shape, Red Ribbon
6036 Food Preservation Exhibits
Class: 862 Salsa, Red Ribbon
Class: 863 Dill, Blue Ribbon
6039 Home Environment
Class: 894 Unit II, Decorative Item for the home and photo Blue Ribbon,
6041.1 21st Century Skills Class
925 Senior Division (Grades 9-12) Resume Club, Blue Ribbon
6039 Home Environment
Class: 897 Unit 11, Invitation and thank you letter/note Club, Red Ribbon
6042 Trends
Class 1051 Senior Upcycling Project Blue Ribbon,
Alexandria Sublett’s items6029 4-H Arts & Crafts
Class: 728A Junior Water Color, White Ribbon
6042 Trends
Class: 1050 Junior Upcycling, Blue Ribbon
— By the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
