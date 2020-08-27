Four youth represented Daviess County in the virtual District 6 4-H communications event this summer.
Their placings are as follows:
• 10-year-old speech: Caroline Wathen, 1st and blue; John William Wathen, 2nd and blue.
• 12 year-old speech: Lucia Guido, 1st and blue.
• 15-year-old speech: Isaac Heisdorffer, 1st and blue.
Those placing first at district advanced to the State 4-H communications event which was also held virtually include:
• Caroline Wathen, Lucia Guido and Isaac Heisdorffer each received a blue ribbon. Under the Danish form of judging a blue ribbon denotes excellent, a red ribbon is very good and a white ribbon indicates improvement is needed.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.