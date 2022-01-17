The 48th annual Ag Expo will return to the Owensboro Convention Center on Jan. 26 as an in-person event.
Last year’s Ag Expo was forced to go to a virtual setting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clint Hardy, Daviess County ag agent who’s part of the Ag Expo’s planning committee, said the virtual event mainly centered around the educational component of the winter gathering, but it lacked the personal connections that are unique to the live expo.
“One thing that we learned doing things virtually is that you just can’t replace the in-person discussion,” Hardy said. “It’s a networking opportunity, and it’s an opportunity for these agricultural suppliers ... that these farms do business with; it’s an opportunity for them to interact and begin planning for the upcoming year.”
The Ag Expo opens at 7:30 a.m. with the trade show portion that runs until 3 p.m. It features equipment, seed and other ag vendors.
There will be educational classes and speakers throughout the day who will offer insight into issues such as How to Profit in Carbon Markets, Corn Fertilizer Timing Strategy and Comparing Cost of Litter to the Cost of Dry Fertilizer.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for the Stone X Group. He’s based out of Kansas City, Missouri.
Suderman, who’s scheduled to speak between 12:10 and 1:30 p.m., said there was a time when agricultural commodity buyers and sellers would come together and decide on a “fair price” that would set the market.
However, Suderman said that’s no longer the case, so he will be discussing how the digital age and global markets have made buying and selling commodities such as corn, wheat and soybeans more complicated.
“The bulk of our trading is done by computers — most of which are without human intervention,” Suderman said. “The billions of dollars behind those dollars are investment funds that want to invest for various reasons … in the commodity market. So money flow has a big impact. Well, when it comes to monetary policy, which is set by our federal reserve board, that tends to influence whether funds have growing interest or declining interest in investing in the ag commodities. And that tends to influence the way the market manages supply and demand all the way to the farm gate.”
The Ag Expo has been held at the Convention Center since January 2014. In its nearly 50 years, the event, which started at Dugan Best Park Community Center, has been held at the Executive Inn Rivermont, the Owensboro Sportscenter, the former Parrish Avenue Armory and the Hines Center.
The daylong, free event is organized by the Grain Day Committee and supported by the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service.
Hardy said those in attendance will have to follow the Convention Center’s COVID protocols, and that lunch will be plated instead of buffet style.
“We’re excited about it, and I think we’re going to be able to do it and have a successful event,” Hardy said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.