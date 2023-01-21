The 49th annual Ag Expo will be held Jan. 25 at the Owensboro Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Clint Hardy, extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office, said there are several reasons to host the expo.
“We provide information pertaining to discussions, challenges and issues that farmers had in the previous year,” he said. “We have programs to address those topics.”
Some of the educational programs at the expo include topics on better herbicide management, discussions on cost of production for specific crops such as soybeans and corn, a panel with financial institution leaders and more.
The panel will be moderated by Wayne Mattingly, who has more than 20 years of experience as an agricultural lender with a community band and served several years on the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board.
Panelists include Steve Isaacs, extension farm management specialist and co-director of the Kentucky Agricultural Leadership Program; Joseph Sisk, Christian County grain farmer and president of the Kentucky Corn Growers Association; and Steve Allard, retired executive vice president and chief credit officer of Farm Credit Mid-America.
A trade show will also be happening during the event.
“Participation of local businesses during the trade show allows farmers to interact with them,” Hardy said.
Hardy said he is expecting 300 to 400 people from western and central Kentucky and southern Indiana to be at the expo.
“My favorite part of the event is the opportunity to see other people,” he said. “This is a fellowship activity and event with a relaxed atmosphere. Everyone seems to enjoy their time there.”
Hardy said the expo wouldn’t be possible without businesses that participate in the trade show and the support of the community.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.