TERESA KNIGHT DOM

Teresa Knight, third from right, materials management specialist, stands Feb. 8 inside Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville in celebration of her 50-year work anniversary alongside Mark Marsh, left, president and CEO of Owensboro Health; Troy Rager, materials management specialist; Jack Burkett, director of materials management; Michelle Culbertson, materials management specialist; and Ed Heath, CEO of Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

 Photo courtesy of Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital

In 1973, Bremen native Teresa Knight took on her first job at the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville — the same hospital she was born at.

On Feb. 8, Knight, 69, celebrated a milestone with the health system, having reached her 50-year anniversary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.