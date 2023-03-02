In 1973, Bremen native Teresa Knight took on her first job at the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville — the same hospital she was born at.
On Feb. 8, Knight, 69, celebrated a milestone with the health system, having reached her 50-year anniversary.
“It was great,” she said. “It was a great day.”
And while she has been with the hospital for a majority of her life, Knight said it hasn’t felt that long.
“It’s gone quick, I think,” she laughed. “I thought I would quit after five (or) 10 years, and then I was still here, and then five more years I was still here, and finally I said, ‘I’m staying.’ ”
After graduating from Bremen High School in 1971, Knight enrolled at the former Owensboro Business College before accepting a job in the hospital’s business office admitting patients, answering switchboard calls and performing other administrative tasks.
Eventually, Knight made her way to the data processing/information technology department, where she has been for more than 40 years.
Currently, Knight works as a materials management specialist — a position she’s held about four years.
“All the trucks that come in — UPS and FedEx — we get packages off them, we receive them, we deliver them to whoever they go to,” she said. “We get orders from all the floors and departments of all the supplies they need and take it up to them.”
The position has been a change of pace compared to Knight’s previous roles.
“It’s a lot different — I (sat) behind a desk for all those years, and now I’m lifting and pulling and tugging,” she laughed. “It’s good for me.”
Through it all, Knight has embraced the folks she’s been able to work and interact with.
“There’s wonderful people here,” she said. “I’ve always had good bosses, and I’ve been treated good, and I try to treat the people good here.
While her positions have not been hands-on with the patients, Knight has still been able to make an impact.
“Without Teresa, the patients wouldn’t have what they need,” said Jessica Browning, OHMCH marketing specialist. “She’s been a vital part of the team for 50 years, and Owensboro Health thought it was important to hang onto her, and we’re just thankful for 50 years of amazing service.”
And Knight doesn’t plan to clock out permanently just yet.
“I’m gonna do it as long as I’m able,” she said. “... I’m just grateful for all the people and the friends I’ve made. And I love my job.”
