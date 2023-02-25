George and Wanell Lanham, of Owensboro, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an anniversary party and special trip to Hawaii in January. The couple was married Jan. 20, 1973, at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro.
George is employed at Delta Private Jet. Wanell is a homemaker. They are members of Precious Blood Catholic Church.
The couple has 14 children, George (April) Lanham IV, Kathleen (Jeff) Chino, Melody (Dan) Chelstrom, Nick (Brittany) Lanham, Virginia (Brad) O’Connell, Sarah (Jason) Gaddis, Emily (David Edwards) Lanham, Michael (Courtney Elkins) Lanham, Rebecca (Chad) Ratliff, David (Lindsay) Lanham, Peter (Tiffany) Lanham, John (Christie Berry) Lanham, Rachel (Justin) Taylor, and Alex (Paige) Lanham; 35 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
