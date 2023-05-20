Six Owensboro-area companies have won Governor’s Safety and Health Awards for the number of hours worked without a lost-time injury.
The list includes Big Rivers Headquarters, 2.27 million hours; Big Rivers Wilson Station in Centertown, 1.25 million; Dart Polymers, 1.4 million; Kenergy, 598,800; Kimball International in Fordsville, 1.05 million; and UniFirst, 1.16 million.
• Gulfstream Commercial Services said this week that Take10 Market, a gas station/convenience store; a Little Caesars with a drive-through; and Barrel Heads, a liquor store specializing in bourbon, are coming to the intersection of Hayden Road and Anderson Lane in Gateway Commons.
• Speaking of bourbon, Green River Distilling did well at this year’s ASCOT (American Spirits Council of Tasters) Awards.
Its Green River Bourbon and Green River Wheated both won gold honors.
• And O.H. Ingram River Aged whisky announced this week that it has expanded its market reach into Georgia.
It now sells its bourbon, which is made at Green River Distilling and aged in floating barrelhouses on the Mississippi River near Columbus, in Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
• The Owensboro Convention Center is a nominee for the Seventh Annual Stella Awards as the Best Stand-Alone Facility in the Midwest Region.
The deadline is Wednesday.
• Building permits show our first fireworks tent of the year is being erected by Mid America Distributors at 3000 Alvey Park Drive W. off Kentucky 54.
And Hayden Construction is erecting dog wash stations at Shammy’s Auto Wash locations at 1401 Carter Road and 2524 Frederica St.
• People like working remotely, two surveys suggest.
Lensa, a job-hunting site, says the biggest workplace demand in Kentucky is to work remotely, followed by a four-day work week.
And Eagle Hill Consulting says 47% of U.S. workers “indicate that they will consider looking for a new job should their employer reduce remote and hybrid work flexibility.”
