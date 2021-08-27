The 15th week of Friday After 5 will feature tribute band 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience headlining the entertainment lineup.
The six-piece lineup will play the major hits of the legendary rock band’s discography. The show also plans to incorporate material from Joe Walsh’s group The James Gang.
“We are really looking forward (to Friday After 5),” said Keith Thoma, who plays and sings Don Henley’s parts. “Kentucky has always been really good to us. Our tour manager and our keyboard player Vernon Roop are from Bowling Green. So, we do have (a) Kentucky connection in the band.”
Thoma said that he believes he and the band played Friday After 5 before and recalls having a great crowd to entertain and plans to please the audience once again.
“We’re gonna put on the most rockin’ show that we possibly can,” Thoma said. “Whether there’s two people or 2,000.”
The band stays busy traveling the country, with upcoming shows Music in the Park in Mt. Orab, Ohio Chesterfield County Fair in Virginia, and sold out gigs at the Milton Theatre in Delaware and the Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse in Illinois.
“I know that we’ve been booked every weekend (since) April and it’s not going to stop until November,” Thoma said.
The opening act for the tribute rockers is the Nashville-based high-energy funk septet The Aquaducks.
The band has performed at many established events such as Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and Rochester International Jazz Festival while playing in the company of Grammy-Award bluegrass musician Billy Strings and music improv jam band The Werks. Their latest five-track EP, “Going Off,” dropped in July 2020.
The Aquaducks hit the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with 7 Bridges keeping the show rolling from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Other performances include singing group Owensboro’s Youngest hitting the high notes with Broadway classics at the Atmos Courtyard Stage from 5 p.m to 7 p.m., Americana-infused Van Winkle and the Spirit will lay back and play an acoustic set at the Holiday Inn Riverfront Live Stage from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., One Night Stand will rock The Romain Subaru Overlook Stage from 7 p.m to 9 p.m., and Owensboro’s own Yellow Banks will bring the house down from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Ruoff Party Stage.
Masks will be required if visiting any indoor venues.
