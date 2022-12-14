Owensboro Innovation Academy freshman Serenity McCarty was selected to design a commemorative Christmas ornament for Puzzle Pieces’ 10-year anniversary.
“I thought of people holding up puzzle pieces that fit together and in my mind, that represents people helping each other out and working together to be friends and family,” she said. “They’re really like a second family to the people they help. I just tried to make it mean something.”
McCarty said even if she hadn’t won the competition, she would have still been grateful that she was able to make something for them.
The ornament design was part of a class project for Stephanie Gray’s Introduction to Engineering class. Students were responsible for the ornament from concept to design to creation.
“While learning these skills, they were able to work on a real project for a real client,” Gray said. “Through the seemingly mundane tasks associated with learning, students were able to see that their work was valuable.”
Gray said the students felt a sense of pride in helping Puzzle Pieces and its clients celebrate their 10-year anniversary.
“The fact that they could use their talents in this way hopefully will inspire them to continue to seek to do this throughout their lives in different capacities,” she said.
This is the second time Gray has worked with Puzzle Pieces in the last eight years.
“They are a valuable community partner and asset to the community,” she said. “Helping students see that they can give back using their talents and skills they learn in school goes beyond the classroom. It is a life lesson that even we as adults need reminding of.”
Julie Starnes, OIA community outreach coordinator and a member of Puzzle Pieces’ board of directors, said the school has a long-standing partnership with the organization in several different projects.
“We always like to partner with different community businesses and members because we are a project-based learning school,” she said. “As a board member, I was aware that we wanted to create an ornament for our 10-year anniversary and I took the idea back to our IED class, to Gray, and asked if that was something she could work into her curriculum and she said absolutely.”
The project began in October and each student came up with two concepts for the ornament. The students created a survey, polling students and staff at OIA to ask which of their two designs they were most likely to purchase.
After designs were narrowed down, each student used a CAD modeling program to design the ornament, printed it using technology in their class and developed a proposal describing their final product.
The final designs were presented to Puzzle Pieces Executive Director Amanda Owen, who consulted her staff and ultimately chose the winning design created by McCarty.
Owen said narrowing down the ornaments was difficult and she even pulled in her own sons to help pick the winner.
“It is incredible not only to see young students doing such innovative class projects, but also understanding the importance of supporting a cause and their community,” Owen said. “What Owensboro Innovation Academy is doing for its students is truly inspiring. I am confident they are raising our next leaders.”
McCarty’s ornament can be purchased with a $10 donation. To reserve an ornament, Puzzle Pieces asks those interested to fill out an order form. All ornaments must be picked up by Dec. 16 at Puzzle Pieces, which is located at 2401 New Hartford Road.
