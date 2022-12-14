Owensboro Innovation Academy freshman Serenity McCarty was selected to design a commemorative Christmas ornament for Puzzle Pieces’ 10-year anniversary.

“I thought of people holding up puzzle pieces that fit together and in my mind, that represents people helping each other out and working together to be friends and family,” she said. “They’re really like a second family to the people they help. I just tried to make it mean something.”

