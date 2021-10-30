If you’re looking for Christmas, just walk into A Day In Time, 103A W. Third St.
The front of the store is filled with decorated Christmas trees and things to put under them.
But Janet May, the owner, says there should be a lot more decorations and gifts in the store.
“So much of my Christmas stuff is tied up on ships in the Pacific,” she said. “A lot of it comes from Asia, unfortunately. We buy as much as we can that’s American made. But there are still things that we have to order from other countries.”
May said some of the Asian vendors are working with American companies this year to help make their products.
The store is filled with puzzles, painted furniture, wind spinners, chimes, felted bird houses, Crazy Socks, metal sculptures of owls, fragrances, bath bombs, large purses and a lot more.
“I have thousands and thousands of dollars worth of merchandise,” May said.
When she opened the store in June, she ordered her Christmas merchandise immediately.
“Who dreamed we would have these supply chain problems?” May said.
Back in 2015, she was the virtual manager at Macy’s.
“Then, they trimmed my hours,” May said. “I was wondering what I would do with my extra time. That’s when I decided to start the store in Preservation Station part time.”
That store is still open, selling antique furniture.
When Macy’s closed its store in Towne Square Mall in early 2020, May said, “I sat around the house for a year and a half. Debi (Ford, who owns Simply Chic Home Accents next door to A Day In Time) kept twisting my arm to open this store, so I did.”
Business has been good so far, she said.
“It surprises me how many out-of-town people come in,” May said. “A lot of them are from Evansville. They enjoy the river walk, the restaurants and the little shops. You’d be surprised how many come from Florida. I’ve had a few from Colorado. And there was a whole group of ladies from Wisconsin who came in.”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
May said downtown merchants will have open houses on Nov. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 and noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7.
That will be a time when shoppers can check out all the merchandise in downtown stores, she said.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
