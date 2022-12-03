While it does seem that every year we’re forced to face a four month run-up to Christmas, as trees and wreaths and wrapping paper appear in retail centers amid the back-to-school supplies, I think we can all agree that the Christmas season is officially upon us.
Many of you have been finished decorating for over a week by now, and some of you haven’t mustered up the energy or imagination or good cheer just yet.
At some point, we’ll be “ready,” meaning “as ready as we’ll ever be.”
And while I do not wish to add to your long “To-Do’s,” I do hope to inspire and/or relieve you a bit with a different kind of Christmas List.
Holiday stress is a real thing. Idealistic expectations plus all that needs to be done, plus family history-amid-hope, plus longer nights, plus colder weather, plus all the regular goings-on of work, kids, grandkids, and responsibilities aplenty, plus Christmas parties, plus purchasing gifts equals a whole other level of anxiety for many.
Perhaps some of it is unavoidable; just a part of Christmas the way we do things.
But perhaps we can change some of it, too.
And what we can’t change we can let go, so we can focus on changing how we respond to it.
Here is a short list of Do’s and Don’t’s. Use what you can. Forget what you can’t.
I’ll meet you here one more time before Christmas and again on New Year’s Eve. But, in case we miss each other on these pages, Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, a blessed Kwanzaa, and Yuletide greetings to you, one and all.
Do expect the intensity of holiday togetherness to breed some irritability in you, and take it in stride. You are not obligated to have an opinion, and not much is negative unless and until you decide for it to be.
Do give yourself and everyone else permission to feel and to be less than perfect. No holiday is ever “ruined” just because someone gets angry or upset or because things didn’t go as expected or planned.
Your family is simply acting like your family. And all families are dysfunctional in their own beautiful ways. Be generous toward self and others.
Do recognize that no one can live up to your/our expectations for Christmas.
Most of us carry around a heavily romanticized, sentimentalized, and highly unrealistic picture of the holiday. We often feel we have to convey warmth and good cheer relentlessly, along with brightness, joy, and generally good feelings.
It’s just not possible without creating unbearable tension and increasing your anxiety.
Try to “be.”
Give up your expectations.
Do be forewarned that it is the nature of family relationship systems to try to force you to fit back into the old family roles you were assigned as a child; you don’t have to be the fixer-upper or kid-sister or responsible-oldest-child, or peacemaker, or buffer for your parents’ unhealthy marriage if you don’t want to. Focus on you; let others do the same.
Their happiness is not your job.
Do be open and respond positively to change in other family members. Celebrate growth wherever you can find it.
Do plan for the difficult moments, because despite getting rid of expectations (good and bad alike), there will always be the probability for difficult moments. Propose a family outing for the Christmas afternoon slump. Keep lots of board games handy. Go see a movie. Drive around to see Christmas lights. Go for a walk together.
Do enlist the help of others if you are the one who has volunteered to be or who has been volun-told to be “in charge” of organizing the holiday happenings. Well in advance, politely inform other family members that you want their help with meal preparation, setup, or most importantly, cleanup, and assign specific tasks to specific people.
Everyone will enjoy the occasion more. For you guests: cooks should never clean. If you didn’t prepare it, you should clean up after it.
Do try to be flexible about the way things are done.
Change things up.
Not all family customs (because “traditions” take about 250 years to cultivate, and most of our families aren’t that old) are worth repeating. Do something different.
Do create new rituals in newly blended or divorced families, adopting elements that have shared meaning for all current members. Make people feel welcome by
interweaving customs or creating brand new ways to celebrate life and being together amid grief, awkwardness, and newness.
Do recognize, honor, thank, and congratulate the cook(s) and preparers. So what if the turkey’s too dry or the room at the table is sparse. At least there’s food, and you’re together around it. There is always someone to thank. Be the first to say it this year.
Don’t buy into the holiday promise of a perfect family. There’s no such thing — and never was. Those Norman Rockwell paintings are about fantasy, not family. Be you, let others be themselves. Be together in love, not because you need something from someone.
It’s hard to love what you need.
Don’t expect the holidays to serve as quality time for relationships.You can’t repair all damage and pay all debts in a day or two. You can, however, use the holidays to establish meaningful contact. Then, follow up and follow-through. Use it as a catalyst for a year’s worth of effort-making, with bids for repair and connection lasting well beyond the holidays.
Don’t plan family interventions. This is not the time to confront Uncle Ed about his drinking or to force Mom to finally open up about her true feelings about Dad’s emotional unavailability.
And for God’s sake (literally!), don’t talk about your generations’ sexual ethics, partisan politics, any hot-button religious issue, or anything about anyone in the room that annoys you.
Come with a few things to be thankful for and a couple of goals for the new year to share.
Don’t try to hyper-control anyone’s interactions in order to keep a lid on any burgeoning conflict or clashes. And don’t get upset with anyone else for getting upset.
You’re doomed to failure.
Let go of what you can’t control, which is basically everything except what you think, say, feel, and do.
Your mom was right when you were five: Worry about yourself and no one else.
I promise it’s so much more enjoyable this way.
